Not Scared Of 'Modi Voting Machine', Says Rahul Gandhi At Bihar Poll Rally

"Truth is truth, justice is justice. I am fighting a war of ideology against this man…”, he said while addressing an election rally in Bihar.

PTI 04 November 2020
Describing electronic voting machine as 'Modi Voting Machine' (MVM), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is not scared of "MVM or Modi ji's media".

Addressing an election rally in Bihar, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them.

"Truth is truth, justice is justice. I am fighting a war of ideology against this man. We are fighting against their thoughts. We will defeat their thoughts," he said.

Without mentioning any particular incident, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi says unpleasant things about me in his meetings. However, much hatred they try to spread, I always try to spread love. Hatred cannot defeat hatred, only love can. I won't budge an inch until I defeat Narendra Modi."

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally at Madhepura.

