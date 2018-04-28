Not Mechanical Engineers But Civil Engineers Should Join Civil Services: Another 'Gem' From Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

After his remarks on Diana Hayden, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has yet again found himself as the subject of trolls on social media for his comment tht not mechanical engineers but civil engineers should join civil services.

“After pursuing mechanical engineering one should not go for civil services. Instead, civil engineers should join civil services as they have the knowledge and experience to help build administration and society, he said in Agartala, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Friday, he had to apologise for his remark on beauty pageants Indian winners.

According to reports, while speaking at a design workshop in Agartala, the chief minister had ridiculed Diana Hayden questioning her 'Miss World' title which she won 21 years ago.

Deb, however, praised Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World crown in 1994, saying she has represented the Indian women in the true sense and truly deserved the title.

The Chief Minister drew flak from various quarters for his statement.

Later, he apologized saying, "I was talking about the people working in the handloom sector, even they need marketing don't they? I did not intend to hurt anyone. However, if I have, I apologise for the same" Deb told the media.

Earlier this month, Deb also kicked up a storm after he said that the internet and satellite are not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era. (ANI)

(With ANI inputs)