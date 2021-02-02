February 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »   »  Nosy Parker! Man Caught Peeping Into Woman's Locker Room After Falling From Ceiling

Nosy Parker! Man Caught Peeping Into Woman's Locker Room After Falling From Ceiling

Brian Anthony Joe, a 41-year-old man, has been arrested for allegedly peeping into a woman's locker room

02 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nosy Parker! Man Caught Peeping Into Woman's Locker Room After Falling From Ceiling
Brian Anthony Joe
Facebook: Office of Stafford County Sheriff
Nosy Parker! Man Caught Peeping Into Woman's Locker Room After Falling From Ceiling
outlookindia.com
2021-02-02T19:27:56+05:30

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Virginia for allegedly peeping into a woman's locker room after he fell down from the ceiling of the room. Brian Anthony Joe, the culprit, was allegedly spying in the woman when he fell from a 10 feet height and landed straight on the woman present in the room. 

None of them suffered from any injuries but Joe was cornered and held by patrons at the gym till the law enforcement officials arrived at the scene. The police were immediately informed about the incident and they arrived at the Onelife Fitness in Stafford County, the gym where the incident took place. 

"At 1:16 p.m. on January 30, deputies responded to Onelife Fitness (315 Garrisonville Road) for a report of a man in his 20s falling through the ceiling of the women’s locker room. The suspect fell on a woman below. He was cornered by patrons at the gym until law enforcement arrived."

"The female was checked for injuries by rescue personnel at the scene, but she was not transported. The suspect fell approximately ten feet and was not injured. Deputies are processing the scene for evidence and the suspect is being interviewed by detectives", reported the Office of Stafford County Sheriff in a Facebook post.

Joe is now being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bail and the matter is now being investigated by the police. 

At 1:16 p.m. this afternoon, deputies responded to Onelife Fitness (315 Garrisonville Road) for a report of a man in his...

Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Saturday, 30 January 2021

Update: The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has obtained charges in the incident we released yesterday at Onelife...

Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Sunday, 31 January 2021
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters Have Task Cut Out Against Mumbai City

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos