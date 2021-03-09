No Means No: Says Pune Cop As Man Approaches Him Seeking Help In Asking Out A Woman

As a part of its #LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta went live on Twitter and Monday and the internet is blown away with one of his replies. During the live chat, a person approached Gupta and asked him to "do something" to convince his female friend to accept his love proposal.
What happened next is the netizens' favourite part, "Unfortunately, without her consent, we can’t be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will. If she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings. #ANoMeansNo", answered Gupta.
Unfortunately, without her consent, even we can’t be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will. And if she does agree some day, you have our best wishes and blessings. #ANoMeansNo #LetsTalkCPPuneCity @PuneCityPolice https://t.co/aBrVTm0KI8— CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) March 8, 2021
Appreciate your message !!!— Tanima Sarkar (@sarkar_tanima) March 8, 2021
very well said #ANoMeansNo. The message is clear and complete— PM (@SoULinStillNESS) March 9, 2021
A unique way to speak with the common man âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ— Manish Sherughar (@sherughar) March 8, 2021
Very good initiative of interaction. All the best.— Gajendra Narain (@gnarain11) March 9, 2021
Crisp, administratively perfect and elderly advise to the youth.
Much appreciated ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ your response— RKV (@vijaykarravi) March 8, 2021
a bit of personal touch from the singhams ! proves that they too are humans with a heartðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ response is appreciated.— Girish (@nirvana_76) March 9, 2021
Appreciate you for responding to this message. It shows that pune city police is an integrated force of work and with time will build the necessary trust and execution of actions required to keep this city intact and safe. Hats off ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Mehul Darooka (@mehuldarooka) March 8, 2021
While some people appreciated the response given by Gupta, others wondered why it was important to even answer such a question and not focus on other issues.
