March 09, 2021
Corona
No Means No: Says Pune Cop As Man Approaches Him Seeking Help In Asking Out A Woman

During the live chat, a person approached Gupta and asked him to 'do something' to convince his female friend to accept his love proposal

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2021
Picture Posted By Amitabh Gupta
Twitter
As a part of its #LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta went live on Twitter and Monday and the internet is blown away with one of his replies. During the live chat, a person approached Gupta and asked him to "do something" to convince his female friend to accept his love proposal. 

What happened next is the netizens' favourite part, "Unfortunately, without her consent, we can’t be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will. If she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings. #ANoMeansNo", answered Gupta. 

While some people appreciated the response given by Gupta, others wondered why it was important to even answer such a question and not focus on other issues.

Women Not So Invisible In Farm Law Protests

