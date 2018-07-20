No-Confidence Motion: 5 Times Rahul Gandhi Invited Uproar In Lok Sabha When He Attacked Modi Govt

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a frontal attack on the NDA government in Lok Sabha over unfulfilled promises and questioned the Rafale deal demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why he allegedly favoured a particular businessman in the contract.

Here’s how Congress president attacked the Modi government:

Advertisement opens in new window

1. Participating in the debate on the 'No Confidence Motion' against the government, Gandhi accused defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman of speaking "untruth" in the deal.

“The defence minister said there is a secrecy pact with France on the Rafale deal. I personally met the president of France and asked him if any such pact existed, he clearly said there is no pact,” he said.

Defence Minister said there is secrecy pact with France on Rafale deal. I personally met President of France and asked him if any such pact existed, he clearly said there is no pact: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/i1j5g5Mtoc — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

2. Gandhi said opponents may hate him, call him "Pappu" but he has no anger, hatred against the PM and the BJP.

Advertisement opens in new window

“Aap logon ke andar mere liye nafrat hai, aap mujhe Pappu aur bohot gaaliyan dekar bula sakte hain, lekin mere andar aapke liye nafrat nahi hai,” said Gandhi.

Aap logon ke andar mere liye nafrat hai, aap mujhe Pappu aur bohot gaaliyan dekar bula sakte hain, lekin mere andar aapke liye nafrat nahi hai: Rahul Gandhi. He then walks up to PM Modi and gives him a hug #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/w5DqyR7mVu — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

3. Rising in support of the motion, he said the TDP like many others was "a victim of BJP's political weapon called 'jumla (gimmick) strike'."

#WATCH LIVE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking during #NoConfidenceMotion debate in Lok Sabha https://t.co/esYiOCM4fR Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

"You are a victim of the 21st century political weapon. The political weapon is the 'Jumla strike'. There are many many more victims like you," he said, adding that the farmers, the youth, the Dalits, tribals and women are also the victims of this weapon of the government.

MSP is also a 'jumla strike'. Kisano ko bhi sirf jumle se lubhaya ja raha hai: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha #NoConfidenceMotion — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

4. When some members of the treasury benches tried to intervene and accuse him of speaking "unsubstantiated facts", he retorted saying "daro mat, daro mat...Sach se daro mat" (Don't be afraid of the truth).

Advertisement opens in new window

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a chawkidaar (watchman) but a bhagidaar (confidant) with corrupt businessman.

PM Narendra Modi laughs after Rahul Gandhi says 'Pradhanmantri apni aankh meri aankh mein nahi daal sakte' #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/qwXNt6PphM — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

“I can see him smiling. But there's a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me. I can understand that. He cannot look into my eyes, I can see that because the Prime Minister has not been truthful.