Nissan To Not Use Water While Washing Your Car

Time to get your Nissan washed? Head to a Nissan workshop from the 17th to the 24th of August and get your car cleaned and checked for free. Nissan even promises not waste a drop of water for washing your car! Instead, the manufacturer will use a special liquid which can be applied and wiped off within minutes to give your car a shining exterior. Those who plan on visiting the service centres during the ongoing campaign will get to avail special discounts on accessories too.

With the waterless car cleaning solution, the Japanese carmaker claims it’ll be able to save an estimated 2.8 million litres of water during the 8-day campaign. Yearly water savings are expected to be in the range of 130 million litres. The concept of waterless cleaning is not new. There are a lot of aftermarket products that claim to clean your car without using water. However, water is still widely used to clean cars in almost all service centres across the country. Waterless cleaning solutions not only promise to save water, but also save time as well.

Nissan expects about 35,000 owners to attend the ongoing ‘Happy With Nissan’ campaign, which is held twice a year. That covers close to 20 per cent of Nissan’s customer base in the country. Being a Nissan owner, should you attend such a campaign? Why not. Getting your car checked regularly is a part of preventive maintenance which will keep your car healthy for years to come.

The ‘Happy With Nissan’ campaign is being held at all 148 Nissan and Datsun service outlets across the country from August 17-24, 2017.

Source: cardekho.com