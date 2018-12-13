Nissan Kicks Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti S-Cross Vs Renault Captur: Spec Comparison

Nissan recently revealed some of the details of its upcoming compact SUV, the Kicks, which is set for a January 2019 launch. When launched, the Nissan Kicks will rival the Renault Captur, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the upcoming Kia SP2i (codenamed). While more details of the Kia SUV are expected to be revealed closer to the launch, here’s a spec comparison of the Kicks with other compact SUVs that are on sale in India.

Dimensions

Longest: Nissan Kicks

Widest: Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur

Height: Nissan Kicks

Longest Wheelbase: Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur

The Nissan Kicks aces its rivals on all fronts. It is the longest, widest and tallest SUV in its class. Based on the same B0 platform as the Captur, the Kicks and its Renault sibling boast of the longest wheelbase in the segment.

Diesel Engine

Most powerful: Hyundai Creta

Torquiest: Hyundai Creta

Just like the platform, the Kicks also shares its engines with the Captur. As a result, they both have identical performance figures. The Creta continues to be the segment leader on this front. The Kicks stays behind the Creta in terms of transmission options as well. Where Creta is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, the Kicks can be had with a 6-speed MT only.

The S-Cross, with its 1.3-litre engine, is the least powerful car here. However, it is the only car here to get a mild hybrid system that offers auto start-stop and regenerative braking for better fuel economy. As a result, the S-Cross has the highest claimed mileage in the segment.

Petrol Engine

Unlike its rivals, the S-Cross is only available with a diesel engine.

Most powerful: Hyundai Creta

Torquiest: Hyundai Creta

The Creta continues to be the leader here as well. Its 1.6-litre motor makes 17PS and 9Nm more than Kicks’ and Captur’s 1.5-litre engine. And while the Creta is offered with a 6-speed MT and AT gearbox, the Captur and Kicks are only available with a 5-speed MT.

Features

Safety features: All the cars featured here get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. While the Captur and the Kicks get side airbags as well, the Creta goes a step further and comes curtain airbags, taking the total number of airbags to six. The S-Cross, Captur and the Kicks also come with ISOFIX child seat anchors, which are only available in the SX AT variant of the Creta.

Currently, the S Cross is the only car here to offer rear parking sensors as standard and we expect the Kicks to join this list soon. The Captur and the Creta offer these in the higher variants only. The S-Cross, however, misses out on hill start assist, ESP and traction control, which are available on the other three SUVs.

The Kicks not only matches its rivals on the safety front, it also goes a step further as it comes with a segment-first 360-degree camera. Its rivals only get a reverse parking camera. When activated, the 360-degree camera gives a birds eye view of the car, making parking the SUV a breeze.

Infotainment: Whereas all SUVs in this segment feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Kicks comes with an 8-inch unit. It also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, like the S-Cross and the Creta. The Captur’s 7-inch unit does not support either.

Lighting: Except for the Creta, all cars here come with automatic LED projector headlamps. The Creta gets projector headlamps with halogen bulbs. The Captur also comes with LED fog lamps with cornering function and floating indicators, which is a first in the segment.

The LED treatment on the Kicks is limited to the headlamps, while the Captur and the S-Cross get LED elements in the tail lamps as well.

Comfort and Convenience: Like its rivals, the Kicks is equipped with automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers (not available on the Creta) and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. It, however, misses out on a sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat and wireless mobile charger. The latter is offered with the Creta.

Price:

The Kicks is expected to priced at par with its rivals. So expect it to get an introductory launch price starting at Rs 10 lakh.

Source: cardekho.com