RBI Decision On Moratorium On Term Loan Payments Big Relief, Will Help Reduce Financial Stress On Borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced, among other relief measures, three-month moratorium on EMI payments on all kinds of loans taken by individuals as well as by the companies.

The central bank also announced a massive 75 basis points cut in repo rate to counter the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reverse repo rate has been cut by 90 basis points to 4 per cent. This has been done to make it unattractive for banks to passively deposit funds with the RBI and instead lend it to the productive sectors.

Measures announced by the RBI post the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, will play significant role in reducing the financial stress on all types of borrowers including home buyers and consumers who have opted for personal loan.

RBI statement says: "All commercial, regional, rural, NBFCs and small finance banks are being permitted to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of instalments in respect of all term loan EMIs outstanding on March 31."

For the next three months, no EMI would be deducted from the account of anyone who has a loan outstanding. And all this without any hit on credit score. EMIs will resume after the moratorium period gets over.

This is going to be a huge relief for all EMI payers, especially for those — such as the self-employed — whose income had become uncertain in the wake of the lockdown.



The three-month moratorium will apply to corporate loans, home loans and car loans. Personal loans will also qualify for this.

However, the category of borrowers that will be excluded from this relief is Credit Card holders as loan taken against use of credit cards is not a term loan. The outstanding balance on credit cards will have to be cleared by the cardholder on regular basis and will not enjoy any relief announced by the RBI for other categories of borrowers.

As a result of RBI announcements, liquidity flow of Rs 3.74 lakh-crore will enter economy. This means the Banking system will have this (Rs 3.74 lakh-crore) much amount of money in addition to current money supply in the system. The additional liquidity was needed as the economy has undergone 21-day lockdown in order to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19.

The impact of RBI’s measures on the Mutual Funds (MFs) sector will be positive to the tune that with interest rates falling, the financialisation of savings will pick up the pace and absence of other relevant asset classes (like Real Estate) facing severe slowdown and Bank FDs becoming unattractive from the return point of view. The size of the SIP (systematic investment plan) book will continue to grow, which is currently estimated at around Rs 8,500 crore per month.