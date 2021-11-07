Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

More Businessmen Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In 2020: NCRB Data

The NCRB data shows that in 2020, during the pandemic, farmer suicides increased by 3 per cent while those of businesspersons by 29 per cent as, according to the experts, Covid affected the non-agricultural sector more than agriculture this time.

More Businessmen Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In 2020: NCRB Data
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

More Businessmen Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In 2020: NCRB Data
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T12:05:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 12:05 pm

In the recent data released by the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB), suicides committed by businessmen in India during the pandemic year of 2020 outnumbered that of the farmers whereas between 2014 and 2019 the scenario remained diametrically opposite.

The NCRB data shows that in 2020, during the pandemic, farmer suicides increased  by 3 per cent while those of businesspersons by 29 per cent as, according to the experts, Covid affected the non-agricultural sector more than agriculture this time.

NCRB's recent report on Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India suggests that 11,716 businesspersons have committed suicide in 2020, which implies a massive 29 per cent leap from 2019 when 9,052 businesspersons had died of the same cause.

According to the report, figure for farmer suicides stayed at 10,677 for 2020, which is around 1,039 cases fewer than that of businesspeople.

For both categories, the numbers have been consistently going upwards since last few years.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Statistics suggest that in 2017,over 7,800 businessmen committed suicide which in 2019 rose to over 9,000 and by 2020 the number climbed to 11,700.

In the same period, farmer suicides dropped from nearly 10,700 in 2017 to over 10,300 in 2018 and 2019 before again rising to the 10,700 mark in 2020 (see graph).

A detailed demographic analyis of the report reveals that 93% of the businessmen committing suicide were men. Most of them them were either vendors (36 per cent) or tradesmen (37 per cent) hailing from highly developed states.

In the recent NCRB data, Karnataka tops the list of states recording the highest number of suicides among businessmen with 1,772 cases. It is a jump of 103 per cent from 2019, when only 875 businesspersons had died of suicide in the southern state.

Maharshtra's name comes right after Karnataka with about 1,610 cases of suicides amongst businesspersons which implies a 25 per cent jump from the 2019 figure while 1,447 died in Tamil Nadu (36 per cent jump).

These three states account for 40 per cent of the total businessperson suicides  recorded in these three states alone.

The number of suicides by businesspersons, however, is far lower than that of the unemployed (15,652) and daily-wage earners (37,666).

Even though NCRB refrain from providing any specific cause-wise explanation of the suicide numbers, but the ongoing pandemic undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in this.

Experts also believe that the after effects of demonetisation and the implementation of GST exacerbated during the pandemic. 

In 2018 , two years after demonetisation and a year after the implementation of the GST, businesspersons suicide rose by three per cent. In the following year, businessperson suicides grew by 13 per cent compared.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk NCRB Data Death of Businessmen Farmers Pandemic COVID-19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

BJP's National Executive To Meet Today; Elections In UP, Punjab, Among Others To Be Centre Of Discussion

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Aryan Khan Was 'Framed' In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Witness

Climate Change: Excess Rainfall, La Nina Condition Likely To Cause Severe Winter This Year

Population Control: Fresh Plea In Supreme Court Seeks To Make States, UTs As Parties

Congress Asks PM Modi To Apologise Citing Pentagon Report That Claims China Entered 4.5 km Into Arunachal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Advertisement

More from India

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Agra: Air Quality Index Plunges To 'Very Poor', People Report Increased Respiratory Trouble Post Diwali

Agra: Air Quality Index Plunges To 'Very Poor', People Report Increased Respiratory Trouble Post Diwali

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Read More from Outlook

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / The Maharashtra Minister levelled allegations of kidnapping Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

BJP’s National Executive Meet: What Is The Agenda Likely To Be?

BJP’s National Executive Meet: What Is The Agenda Likely To Be?

Preetha Nair / The BJP national executive meeting will set the pitch for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab—scheduled for early next year.

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semis qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Harish Manav / After Centre’s cut in excise duty and further reduction in VAT by the Chandigarh administration and Haryana government, fuel prices have dropped drastically in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Advertisement