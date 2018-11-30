﻿
Nandita Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Awarded At 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was given the award for the Best Performance By An Actor for his film "Manto" while Nandita Das received the FIAPF award for achievement in films in the Asia Pacific region.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 November 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-11-30T13:02:28+0530

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and filmmaker Nandita Das have been awarded at the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was given the award for the Best Performance By An Actor for his film "Manto" while Nandita Das received the FIAPF award for achievement in films in the Asia Pacific region.

"Honoured to have received Best Performance By An Actor Award by ASPA 2018 for my favourite film 'Manto'. This one is Special, winning for the 2nd Time. Thank you Asia Pacific Screen Award and thank you, Nandita Das, for believing in me APSA 2018," Siddiqui said.

Nandita Das tweeted, "Honoured to get the FIAPF APSA Award for the life and work choices I have made. Feeling encouraged to continue to tell the stories that needed to be told."

The filmmaker is known for her acting in the controversial film "Fire" (1996) and "Earth" (1998) and later in "Between the Lines," about gender inequality in middle-class India. Her first film as director "Firaaq" appeared in 2008.

Her second feature, "Manto" premiered in UnCertain Regard in Cannes this year and has been picked up by festivals including Sydney, Toronto and Busan.

"Manto" traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has brought the character to life. It also stars actress Rasika Dugal.

IANS

