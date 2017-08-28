<em>Mujhe Maaf Kardo</em>: Dera Chief Broke Down In Court After Hearing Sentence, Had To Be Dragged Out

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, self-styled godman and head of religious cult Dera Sacha Sauda was sentenced to 10 years in jail today by a special CBI makeshift court in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

The dera chief reportedly cried and begged for forgiveness inside the court after the judgement was pronounced and had to be dragged out of it by the authorities who even reprimanded his behaviour.

"Mujhe maaf kardo (Please forgive me)," said Ram Rahim as he broke down in court today, reported the NDTV.

The judgement was passed after an argument between the CBI and the defence, the former demanding maximum punishment for the rape convict while the latter seeking leniency.

The Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh had allotted 10 minutes each to both sides to put forth their arguments. The prosecution, reportedly, had demanded the maximum punishment for the rape convict.

The Defence had argued that Ram Rahim was a social worker, who had worked for the welfare of people, so the judge should take a lenient view.

Just minutes before the pronouncement of the sentence, two cars were reportedly torched by the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in the Phoolka area of Haryana's Sirsa.

Ram Rahim was convicted with the charges of rape on Friday (August 25) by the Special CBI Court.

The rape case was registered by the CBI in April 2002 against the self-styled godman after allegations of sexual exploitation of two women followers. The then prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had received an anonymous letter from a Dera Sadhvi that she was being raped by Ram Rahim.

Following Ram Rahim's conviction on Friday, his 'bhakts' went on a rampage in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa, demanding justice for their leader and Punjab, Haryana and their neighbouring states have, since, been on the edge.

