December 26, 2020
Corona
MP Cabinet Approves ‘Religious Freedom Bill’ To Penalise Conversion Through Marriage

The provisions of the bill include a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine amounting to Rs 1 lakh for those who indulge in conversion through marriage, officials said

PTI 26 December 2020
BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Prabhat Jha during a press conference, in Bhopal.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-26T12:05:28+05:30
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Religious Freedom Bill 2020, which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other forceful means, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

He claimed that once enforced, this will be the most stringent law in the country against religious conversion carried out by fraudulent means, allurement or threat.

After the approval by the cabinet, the bill will now be presented in the state Assembly.

"This bill will replace the Religious Freedom Act of 1968 (after the approval by the state Assembly)," he said.

Any marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be considered null and void under the provisions of this proposed legislation, he added.

 

