Seven Cops Receive Suspension In Bhopal For Alleged Connection With Bookies

Seven cops in Bhopal have been suspended following emergence of an audio clip of their purported conversation with bookies, an official said on Saturday.

According to the statement issued by the police department, the legal action was taken against these cops who were posted at the city's Aishbagh police station on Friday evening after the audio clip of their conversation with bookies surfaced on social media and was reported in a section of local media.

In the audio clip, the policemen can be heard demanding money from the bookies, they added.

When asked, Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota told PTI on Saturday that following a preliminary inquiry into the case, seven personnel have been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to the in-charge of Aishbagh police station.

Further investigation into the case was underway to know if any more police personnel were involved in it, he said.

After the suspension of these policemen, 10 other personnel have been posted on duty at Aishbagh police station as their replacement so that the regular work does not get hampered, Thota said.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken in the case after the inquiry," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

