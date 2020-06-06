June 06, 2020
Poshan
MoveInSync Launches Office Commute Solution To Tackle Covid-19 Safety Concerns

The solution is aimed at supporting companies with the necessary technology backing that can help them navigate their employee transportation operations during these unprecedented times.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2020
India’s enterprise commute startup MoveInSync have launched their ‘Work from Office’ suite that is poised to re-design and, to a large extent, automate the way corporate India’s operation work, taking into account various safety measures and government guidelines in the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

In an effort to help companies make a smooth transition in the post Covid times, MoveInSync has decided to offer the service complimentary. The platform addresses five key needs based on their interaction with clients and employees: Employee Scheduler, Employee Transport System, Office Digi-Pass, Office Manager and an all-encompassing Central Dashboard.

“As we gradually return to normalcy and companies reopen for operations, ensuring safety of human lives will be a primary concern for all. At this inflection point, our commitment to enabling safe and secure work-from-office has led us to introduce these solutions,” Deepesh Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, MoveInSync said.

Additionally, this office commute platform allows employees to declare information that might impact their chances of COVID morbidity; this includes factors such as age, other health conditions, whether they have recently come in contact with COVID-affected person.

