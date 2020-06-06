MoveInSync Launches Office Commute Solution To Tackle Covid-19 Safety Concerns

India’s enterprise commute startup MoveInSync have launched their ‘Work from Office’ suite that is poised to re-design and, to a large extent, automate the way corporate India’s operation work, taking into account various safety measures and government guidelines in the times of Covid-19 pandemic.
In an effort to help companies make a smooth transition in the post Covid times, MoveInSync has decided to offer the service complimentary. The platform addresses five key needs based on their interaction with clients and employees: Employee Scheduler, Employee Transport System, Office Digi-Pass, Office Manager and an all-encompassing Central Dashboard.
“As we gradually return to normalcy and companies reopen for operations, ensuring safety of human lives will be a primary concern for all. At this inflection point, our commitment to enabling safe and secure work-from-office has led us to introduce these solutions,” Deepesh Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, MoveInSync said.
Additionally, this office commute platform allows employees to declare information that might impact their chances of COVID morbidity; this includes factors such as age, other health conditions, whether they have recently come in contact with COVID-affected person.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Cricket Is Nothing Without Diversity': ICC Takes A Stand Against Racism In Wake Of George Floyd's Death
Amid Differences, Covid-19 Reminds Us The Earth Is What We Have In Common
Covid-19: 'Want To Know If Private Hospitals Ready To Charge At Ayushman Bharat Rates,' Asks SC