MoveInSync Launches Office Commute Solution To Tackle Covid-19 Safety Concerns

India’s enterprise commute startup MoveInSync have launched their ‘Work from Office’ suite that is poised to re-design and, to a large extent, automate the way corporate India’s operation work, taking into account various safety measures and government guidelines in the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

In an effort to help companies make a smooth transition in the post Covid times, MoveInSync has decided to offer the service complimentary. The platform addresses five key needs based on their interaction with clients and employees: Employee Scheduler, Employee Transport System, Office Digi-Pass, Office Manager and an all-encompassing Central Dashboard.

“As we gradually return to normalcy and companies reopen for operations, ensuring safety of human lives will be a primary concern for all. At this inflection point, our commitment to enabling safe and secure work-from-office has led us to introduce these solutions,” Deepesh Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, MoveInSync said.

Additionally, this office commute platform allows employees to declare information that might impact their chances of COVID morbidity; this includes factors such as age, other health conditions, whether they have recently come in contact with COVID-affected person.