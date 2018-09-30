﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  More Than 800 Dead In Indonesia Quake-Tsunami Disaster

More Than 800 Dead In Indonesia Quake-Tsunami Disaster

The tsunami was triggered by a strong quake that brought down buildings and sent locals fleeing for higher ground as a churning wall of water crashed into Palu, where there were widespread power blackouts.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2018
More Than 800 Dead In Indonesia Quake-Tsunami Disaster
Twitter
More Than 800 Dead In Indonesia Quake-Tsunami Disaster
outlookindia.com
2018-09-30T12:52:40+0530
Related Stories

The death toll from Indonesia's quake and tsunami disaster has soared to 832 and could climb higher, the disaster agency said on Sunday.

So far, it said, almost all the deaths had been recorded in Palu, two days after waves 1.5 metres (five feet) high slammed into the city of 350,000 on Sulawesi island.

Eleven deaths had been recorded in the region of Donggala to the north of Palu, it said.

The tsunami was triggered by a strong quake that brought down buildings and sent locals fleeing for higher ground as a churning wall of water crashed into Palu, where there were widespread power blackouts.

Dramatic video footage captured from the top floor of a parking ramp in Palu, nearly 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the quake's epicentre, showed waves of water bring down several buildings and inundate a large mosque.

 

 

(AFP) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Indonesia Tsunami Earthquake International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jammu: Five ICDS Officials Suspended For Uninformed Absence At Work
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters