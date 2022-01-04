Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Money Laundering Case: Anil Deshmukh Moves Special Court To Seek Default Bail

The special court, designated to hear cases under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is likely to take up Deshmukh's bail plea for hearing on Wednesday.

Money Laundering Case: Anil Deshmukh Moves Special Court To Seek Default Bail
Anil Deshmukh, Former Minister of Home Affairs of Maharashtra. | PTI Photo

Trending

Money Laundering Case: Anil Deshmukh Moves Special Court To Seek Default Bail
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T22:55:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:55 pm

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh approached a special court here on Tuesday, seeking default bail in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 2, 2021 and is currently in judicial custody. In his plea filed through advocate Aniket Nikam, Deshmukh said the special court had not taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED before remanding him to further judicial custody. Deshmukh pointed out that he has been in custody for 60 days and since the court has not yet taken cognisance of the charge sheet, he should be granted default bail under the provisions of Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).      

As per Section 167 of the CrPC, if a charge sheet is not filed and its cognisance is not taken within 60 days from a person's arrest, then he/she can seek default bail. Deshmukh in his application claimed that on December 29, 2021, the ED in a “surreptitious manner”, without informing the court that the statutory period of 60 days expires on January 1, 2022, obtained his further judicial custody till January 9, 2022.      

Related Stories

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

“As per provisions of law, if on the expiry of the said period of 60 days, investigation is not complete and cognisance of the charge sheet is not taken, an indefeasible right of statutory bail accrues to the accused,” the application said. The applicant (Deshmukh) was ready and willing to furnish bail/surety to the satisfaction of the court, it added.         

The special court, designated to hear cases under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is likely to take up Deshmukh's bail plea for hearing on Wednesday. The ED had on December 29, 2021 filed a 7,000-page supplementary charge sheet against Deshmukh and his sons.          

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The agency had earlier filed a charge sheet against 14 people, including Deshmukh's private secretary (an additional collector-rank officer) Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. The Enforcement Directorate had launched a probe against Deshmukh and others after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against the senior NCP leader in April 2021 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.       

The ED's case is that while serving as state home minister, Deshmukh allegedly misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze, who is behind bars in the 'Antilia' bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran killing cases, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai. As per the prosecution, Deshmukh and his family members owned several companies which were used to launder the money. Deshmukh, who resigned from the post of state home minister in April 2021, has repeatedly denied the charges against him.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Anil Deshmukh Mumbai Former Maharashtra Home Minister Money laundering Enforcement Directorate (ED) Bombay High Court CBI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

Advertisement