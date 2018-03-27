Model Code Of Conduct Will 'Not Come In The Way' Of Setting Up Cauvery Water Management By Union Govt In Karnataka: EC

The Election Commission or the model code of conduct will "not come in the way" of the Union government setting up the Cauvery water management board as per the Supreme Court's directions, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said today.

Responding to a question on the applicability of the model code for the Centre in constituting the board to implement the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and a few other states, the CEC said, "Whatever is the direction or order of the court and the (steps in) compliance thereof, the Commission or the model code of conduct does not come in the way."

Advertisement opens in new window

With the announcement of the Karnataka assembly polls this morning by the EC, the model code has come into effect.

The code, a poll panel's regulatory guidelines to insulate voters from the influences of the government, the ruling or other parties and their candidates in exercising their franchise freely, is applicable to the entire poll-bound state. The Centre also cannot announce schemes or take policy decisions which can influence voters of Karnataka till the model code is in force. It will end a couple of days after May 15, the counting day for the May 12 elections.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had delivered its verdict on Cauvery water dispute on February 16.

The court had specified the annual allocation of Cauvery water to states, fixing 404.25 tmcft for Tamil Nadu, 284.75 tmcft for Karnataka, 30 tmcft for Kerala and and 7 tmcft for Puducherry.

The share of water for Tamil Nadu had been reduced by 14.75 tmcft per year compared to the final award by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 2007. The order is applicable for the next 15 years. The court had directed the central government to constitute a scheme to implement the award.

(PTI)