Minor Raped At Gunpoint In Muzaffarnagar

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by a man at gunpoint in Jabalpur village of Shamli district, the police said on Monday.

The Class 7 student was alone in her house when the accused, Ankit Kumar (25), entered her house and raped her at pistol point, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar said.

The accused also beat up the girl when she resisted, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, the circle officer said, adding later he was arrested.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly tried to rape a 22-year-old woman in Ramadan area of Kandela town in Shamli district yesterday, a police officer said.

Raja (23) entered the women's house and attempted to rape her but as she resisted his move, the accused beat her up and then escaped from there, SHO Umesh Korya said.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, he said.

A case has been registered against Raja, who is absconding, the officer said.