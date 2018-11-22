Mehbooba Hits Out At BJP For Calling Alliance As ‘Pak Engineered’

﻿
The BJP state president alleged a meeting was held at Pak High Commission in Delhi to discuss about the grand alliance

22 November 2018
2018-11-22T19:05:44+0530

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at the BJP for calling the Congress-PDP-NC alliance as Pak-engineered. 

Mufti said both the PDP and the NC had been allies of the BJP at some point. “Strange that our credentials weren’t questioned then”, she said. 

The BJP state president in J&K Ravinder Raina had alleged that a meeting was held at Pakistan high commission in Delhi to discuss about the grand alliance. He accused Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and the state leaders of the Congress of being “mastermind” of the whole “conspiracy.”

“Congress, NC and PDP conspired against democratic forces of Jammu and Kashmir. It was a conspiracy against  nationalist  forces and particularly against Jammu and Ladakh,” Raina said.

“This has also come into notice that Congress party has conspired along with other anti-national forces on the directions of Pakistan according to inputs from reliable sources,” Raina claimed. 

Raina also said that the NC and the PDP on behest of Congress had tried to sabotage democratic process in J&K during  Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections too. 

Hailing the governor’s decision to dissolve the State Assembly, Raina said the Governor killed the “sinister design” of the three parties.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, Mehbooba Mufti in a series of tweets said: “Sad to see what the political discourse of our country has been reduced to. How does one define a party’s nationalistic credentials? Nationalistic and patriotic only if you are with the Centre and  Pakistan sponsored and anti nationalistic otherwise?” 

“All mainstream parties in JK have taken grave risks to bridge the trust deficit that exists between people of the state vis a vis the country,” she said. 

“Both PDP and NC have been allies of BJP at some point. Strange that our credentials werent questioned then,” she said. 

“But just because our MLAs had enough integrity to stand up to your failed attempts of defection, they are now anti nationalistic?” Mehbooba added. 

“India is a great country and democracy is a battle of ideas. Lets not make a mockery of those very institutions and people,” she added. 

Outlook Web Bureau Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir PDP BJP Congress J&K National Conference (JKNC) National

or just type initial letters