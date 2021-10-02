Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Meet Sidhesh Gautam: The Artist Whose Work Looks Beyond Superficial Beauty And Makes The Beholders' Mind Work

While minimalism and post-modernist thoughts are the main influences that inform his work, it is based on in-depth research on the subject. He aims to create much more than superficially beautiful objects

Meet Sidhesh Gautam: The Artist Whose Work Looks Beyond Superficial Beauty And Makes The Beholders' Mind Work
| Sidhesh Gautam

Trending

Meet Sidhesh Gautam: The Artist Whose Work Looks Beyond Superficial Beauty And Makes The Beholders' Mind Work
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T18:48:29+05:30
Siddhesh Gautam
Siddhesh Gautam

Siddhesh Gautam

More stories from Siddhesh Gautam
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 6:48 pm

Siddhesh Gautam is a Delhi-based independent multi-discipline, mixed-media artist, designer, writer, researcher, treasure hunter, fallen angel, soul searcher and Ambedkarite. His work encourages people to live deeply, love fearlessly, and to appreciate the gift of life.

While minimalism and post-modernist thoughts are the main influences that inform  his work, it is based on in-depth research on the subject. He aims to create much more than superficially beautiful objects. His works aim to challenge preconceptions, expand minds, honour the sacred, and evoke feelings of adventure, exploration, and deep spiritual connection.

Gautam has worked with some of the best publishers, media houses, institutions, leaders, scholars, intellectuals, individuals and friends. They all have helped him grow as an artist.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Siddhesh Gautam Artist Post-Modernist Thoughts Minimalism Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Sita, Radhika & Draupadi- Interpretation Of The Leading Female Mythological Characters Through The Eyes Of Artist Nibedita Sen

Sita, Radhika & Draupadi- Interpretation Of The Leading Female Mythological Characters Through The Eyes Of Artist Nibedita Sen

From Accentuating Sexuality To Questioning Hierarchy, Mithu Sen's Works Of Art Explore Multiple Domains

Shweta Tiwari Wins Custody Of Her Son; Hopes ‘Harassment’ From Ex-Hubby Abhinav Kohli Will Now Stop

Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian Female Actress To Receive 10 Years UAE Golden Visa

Salman Khan Opens The Gates To The Jungle In ‘Bigg Boss’ With Ranveer Singh

It’s Official: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya 'Part Ways As Husband And Wife'

Khadi: The Fabric Of The Future

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Read More from Outlook

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Aparna Pande / The Biden-Harris administration is serious because India is at the heart of the US response to its peer competition with China.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement