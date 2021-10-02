Meet Sidhesh Gautam: The Artist Whose Work Looks Beyond Superficial Beauty And Makes The Beholders' Mind Work

Siddhesh Gautam is a Delhi-based independent multi-discipline, mixed-media artist, designer, writer, researcher, treasure hunter, fallen angel, soul searcher and Ambedkarite. His work encourages people to live deeply, love fearlessly, and to appreciate the gift of life.

While minimalism and post-modernist thoughts are the main influences that inform his work, it is based on in-depth research on the subject. He aims to create much more than superficially beautiful objects. His works aim to challenge preconceptions, expand minds, honour the sacred, and evoke feelings of adventure, exploration, and deep spiritual connection.

Gautam has worked with some of the best publishers, media houses, institutions, leaders, scholars, intellectuals, individuals and friends. They all have helped him grow as an artist.