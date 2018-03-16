March 2018 Offers, Discounts On Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & More

Tata Motors is offering various offers on its select cars under ‘Maximum March Offer.’ The offer is applicable to its popular cars, including Tata’s bread and butter model, the Tiago, and is valid on purchases made up to March 31, 2018.

What’s on offer?

The offers are applicable to cars such as the Tiago, Tigor and Zest, and SUVs like the Hexa and Safari Storme

Tata Motors is offering vehicle insurance at Re 1 on the aforementioned vehicles. Take the base variants of the Tiago (diesel) and the Hexa, for example. The insurance offered at Re 1 equates to a saving of around Rs 18K with the Tiago XB and approximately Rs 55K with the Hexa

The company will also offer exchange bonus offers for its passenger vehicle customers under Maximum March Offer

Below are the cash benefits offered by Tata which vary from variant to variant for each car

Over the said insurance and cash benefits, Tata Motors customers are also eligible for scratch and win prizes which can go up to Rs 1 lakh on purchases made under Maximum March Offer on these select cars

Tata’s offers appear sweet as it is also offering benefits on the Tiago, which is already selling well. This is unlike the majority of manufacturers that put offers on only on their slow-selling models.

Source: cardekho.com