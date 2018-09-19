Mamata Banerjee Rings The Streets Of Frankfurt With “We Shall Overcome”

﻿
Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee spotted playing accordion on Frankfurt’s street during her European tour.

Mamata Banerjee was spotted playing ‘Hum Hongey Kaamyaab’ on accordion with a busker dressed as Micky Mouse on the streets of Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday.  The video is currently hitting the internet.

The passers-by were amused to see a lady playing “We shall overcome’ in a saree on the streets of Germany. She can be seen rejoicing over the tune while playing it effortlessly. The song  “We shall overcome” is a celebrated gospel which was the highlight of Civil Rights Movement in 1900s.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is currently on her European tour, visiting Germany and Italy to discuss investment opportunities for Bengal.  Mamata Banerjee is visiting two countries with a committee comprising of government officials which ends on 27th September.

