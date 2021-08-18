Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has initiated sweeping changes in about 100 municipalities, brought in new faces and replaced old ones.

Ministers Arup Roy, Rathin Ghosh, Sujit Basu and others were removed from the posts of administrators of various municipalities, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said. No change was brought in the board of administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Firhad Hakim, the housing and transport minister, would continue to be its chairman, said Bhattacharya.

Bidhan Biswas has been named the new chairman of the administrative board of North Dumdum Municipality while changes were brought in Kharadah, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Naihati, Bhatpara, Barrackpore, Titagarh, Dumdum and Panihati, Chandannagar civic bodies, according to an order issued in this context. Additionally, former mayor Ram Chakraborty has been appointed as the chairman of the administrative board of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation in Hooghly district.

Chairman of Uttarpara, Konnagar, Rishra, Bhadreshwar, Baidyabati, Serampore, Tarkeshwar and Arambagh municipalities have also been changed. (With PTI inputs)

