LS Election Update: Infighting In NCP; Party Slipping From Sharad Pawar's Grip, Says PM Modi

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is just 10 days away - on April 11. A total of 91 constituencies across 20 states will go to polls that day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address three rallies Monday each in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while BJP president Amit Shah, who filed his nomination from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, is to address two rallies in Odisha. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is to address rallies in Telangana.

The 2019 election will see PM Modi making a bid to win a second term in the office while the Opposition will try to prevent the PM and BJP from coming to power again.

The exercise is the largest in the world where more than 8000 contestants will fight for 543 seats of the lower house of the parliament and 10 lakh polling stations and 1.1 million electronic voting machines (EVMs) will facilitate the process. Almost 8,000 contestants will fight for 543 seats as almost 900 million voters will exercise their franchise to elect members to the 17th Lok Sabha.

Catch all the UPDATES here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Wardha, Maharashtra on Monday, said that the infighting In NCP has weakened the party, adding that the it is slipping from Sharad Pawar's grip.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has refused to forge an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.