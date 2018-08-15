Need More Progress, No Question Of Getting Tired On The Way: PM Modi On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the historic Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday.

The unfurling of the tri-colour synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2281 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant colonel C Sandeep and the Gun Position Officer will be Regiment Havildar Major Kolate Rajesh Shripati.

This is the Prime Minister's fifth speech after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. He was received by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (MoS) for defence Dr Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

HIGHLIGHTS

09.00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes speech with a poem and conveys greetings of Independence Day to the people of India. "We want to progress more. There is no question of stopping or getting tired on the way," he said.

07.35 AM: PM Modi addresses nation on Independence Day

We will move forward in Jammu& Kashmir by embracing people and not by bullet and abuse

The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I promise the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them: PM Modi

We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. Rule of law is supreme,no one can take law in their hands: PM Modi

I am proud of the fact that three women judges in Supreme Court are delivering justice. Since independence, this is the first cabinet where so many women are a part of the cabinet: PM Modi

Govt cannot shut eyes when the country is being looted. We stopped Rs 90,000 crore fraudulently going into wrong hands. Money under welfare schemes was going into the hands of people who never existed. This government stopped it: PM Modi

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare. he healthcare initiatives of the government will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. It is important to ensure that we free the poor of India from poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare: PM Modi

There was a time when North East India used to feel that Delhi is very far from them, but today we have brought Delhi to the doorstep of the North East: PM Narendra Modi

From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are all set for record economic growth: PM Narendra Modi

Who did not want the GST to be passed, yet it was pending for years. Last year GST became a reality.I want to thank the business community for the success of the GST: PM Narendra Modi

The demand for higher MSP was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. With blessings of the farmers, the decision on MSP was taken by our Government: PM Modi

If we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being constructed in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete: PM Modi

We are very proud of what we have achieved but at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realize the unbelievable strides the nation has taken: PM Modi

The Constitution given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is developing rapidly

We are proudly celebrating Independence Day today as six women officers of the Indian Navy, circumnavigated the globe recently (on INSV Tarini). The recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament was one devoted to social justice. The Parliament session witnessed the passage of the bill to create an OBC Commission: PM Modi

07.30 AM: PM Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort.

07.10 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

07.00 A.M: Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh & HD Deve Gowda, Union Minister JP Nadda & BJP leader LK Advani at the Red Fort.