Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Measures To Promote Exports

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a slew of measures to boost exports and housing sectors. The Finance Minister announced contributing Rs 10,000 crore to the housing sector to complete unfinished projects. For the exports sector, the government said there will be mega shopping festivals, like the Dubai Shopping Festival, to boost the exports.

3:51PM: Government to contribute Rs 10,000 crore to complete unfinished housing projects, says Finance Minister.

3:39PM: Government announces special window for affordable and middle-income housing.

3:38PM: Government relaxes external commercial borrowing guidelines for affordable housing, says Finance Minister.

3:36 PM: Interest on house building advance lowered, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

3:23 PM: "India to hold annual mega shopping festivals like Dubai Shopping Festival to boost exports," says FM Sitharaman.

3:22 PM: "Export finance will be monitored by an inter-ministerial group and will be run by the Department of Commerce," says Finance Minister.

3:17 PM: Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits in GST, says FM Sitharaman.

3:11 PM: Government to forgo Rs 50,000 crore taxes to provide incentives to the export sector, says FM Sitharaman.

3:10 PM: Sitharaman anounces scheme for the remission of duties or taxes on export products.

3:05 PM: Inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production, says FM Sitharaman.

3:03 PM: Transmission of interest rate cuts being effected by banks. Measures being taken to improve credit outflow from banks, says FM Sitharaman

3:00 PM: "Between FY 18-19 and FY 19-20, there is a clear sign of revival in FDI flows," says finance minister Sithraman.

2:55 PM: Clear signs of the revival of industry and fixed investment, says Sitharaman.

2:54 PM: "As promised earlier we have come before you to announce some measures that are being periodically formulated based on nationwide consultation," says Sitharaman.

2:50 PM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is addressing a press conference on the measures the government plans to implement to boost the economy.