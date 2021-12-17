Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
IND Vs PAK, Hockey Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

A day after Vijay Diwas, India clash with Pakistan in a round-robin hockey league match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka. Follow hockey live scores of IND vs PAK. India are unbeaten so far.

Group toppers India face Pakistan in an Asian Champions Trophy match in Dhaka on Friday. Follow hockey live scores of IND vs PAK here. | Hockey India

2021-12-17T15:57:53+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 3:57 pm

Coming exactly a day after Vijay Diwas, India and Pakistan clash in an Asian Champions Trophy hockey match in Dhaka. Vijay Diwas is observed to mark the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. On Vijay Diwas, India pays homage to the soldiers who fought and gained victory in the historical war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. Thus, Friday's India vs Pakistan assumes greater significance. Follow here hockey live scores and updates of the IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy match.

3:55 PM IST: Third-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

What a counterattack from India. Manpreet Singh bosses the midfield then links up with Lalit, but the final attempt lets down.

3:53 PM IST: Third-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

Players are back. Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman not happy with some of the decisions in the first half.

3:47 PM IST: The key so far has been India's tidy defensive work rather than the attack. Allowing only four circle entries in the first half is simply brilliant. And of course, a lethal Harmanpreet bang on target as India convert from the lone PC of the match so far.

3:45 PM IST: Second-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

Muhammad Hammadudin starts a move, and a circle entry but India launch an counterattack with Shamsher Singh on the ball. And it's half time.

3:41 PM IST: Second-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

A slender lead for India and they are pushing for more. India win a long corner from yet another move from the left. Manpreet Singh on the ball and gets a run in inside the D, but Ali Mubashar checks again.

3:39 PM IST: Second-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

The contest in Dhaka is fizzling out. Both sides happy rolling the ball around. Shilanand Lakra gets a free run inside the attacking third Ali Mubashar tracks him down and completes a squeaky clean tackle. Brilliant play.

3:35 PM IST: Second-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

Brilliant run down the left flank from young Afraz. He has the body and strength. But again, India on the mend. Nice defensive play from India. Nilam Sanjeep Xess gets a green card, though.

3:33 PM IST: Second-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

Mazhar Abbas lucky not to get overrun by Harmanpreet Singh in the middle. Pakistan, from the following play, get a move with Ali Shan. But the forward fails to make the circle entry. One of those plays again for Pakistan. Lacking that final touch.

3:31 PM IST: Second-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

After initial possession, a fleeting one, Pakistan lose possession. India launch an attack from the left with Jarmanpreet Singh on the move. And a loose cross. Suraj Karkera is now under the bar for India.

3:29 PM IST: Second-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

India take their chance and it's the difference now. One PC and one goal. Pakistan, always a better PC handling side, are yet to get one in this tournament.

Second-quarter starts.

3:26 PM IST: First-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

Muhammad Hammadudin running like a lone raider. He fails to link up but India tidy at the back. Jarmanpreet Sing switches flanks, now operating from left. And hooter.

3:24 PM IST: First-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

Harmanpreet Singh starts a move inside the attacking third and skipper Manpreet Singh takes over, feeding the ball to Shamsher Singh, who goes for a reverse. But Pakistan goalie makes a sensational block.

3:21 PM IST: First-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

India change the gears. A diving Sumit takes control of the ball and sends in a cross but neither of the two Indian players at the second post manages to make contact. Golden chance to make it 2-0.

Umar Bhutta is back after serving his twp-minute suspension.

3:19 PM IST: First-quarter - India 1-0 Pakistan

This Pakistan side is a different one from the ones that we have seen in the last few years. Disciplined one would say. Meanwhile, Sumit makes a good interception and helps launch an attack.

GOAL! And from the resulting PC, India draw first blood. Harmanpreet Singh makes it one. Nice injection and stop.

3:15 PM IST: First-quarter - India 0-0 Pakistan

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta and Ajaz Ahmad having some nice runs, laced with trickery. But India do well to win the ball in their half and happy to wait for their moment. It's a mid-field clash sp far.

3:12 PM IST: First-quarter - India 0-0 Pakistan

Brilliant check from Muhammad Hammadudin to block Lalit Kumar Upadhyay just inside the D. India the dominant side so far.

3:11 PM IST: First-quarter - India 0-0 Pakistan

India start the proceedings, right to left on your screen. Cagey start. India trying to make inroads from the left flank. Akashdeep gets a green card early in the match.

3:07 PM IST: India in their traditional blues, while Pakistan are wearing whites today. 

3:00 PM IST: Players are now ready. Head coaches Graham Reid of India and Siegfried Aikman of Pakistan just predicted a nice game of hockey. National anthems next.

2:56 PM IST: This will be a repeat of the last edition's final, which didn't happen after rain lashed Muscat. Here in Dhaka, chances of rain spoiling a hockey game is almost impossible.  Get ready for a wild ride.

2:41 PM IST: India's XI

Preview

India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey competition in Dhaka so far. While India have split points with Korea, Manpreet Singh's team smashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0 in their second round-robin league match. A win on Friday will assure India a semifinal spot in ACT 2021.

Pakistan have so far played one match. They drew 0-0 against Japan. Bangladesh play Korea in Friday's other match.

The Asian Champions Trophy 2021 tournament is a five-nation, single-pool tournament. Malaysia were the sixth team in the championship but withdrew due to COVID-related issues.

India and Pakistan are the defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy. In 2018, the arch-rivals shared the title after rain washed out the final in Muscat, Oman.

India won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics and will have some reputation to defend. Former Olympic and world champions Pakistan did not qualify for Tokyo 2020 and the Green Shirts are looking at redemption.

The last time India and Pakistan played each other was in the league stages of the ACT in 2018 where India won 3-1.

