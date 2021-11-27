Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Scores: Can Indian Bowlers Wrest Control Of Green Park Test?

It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

Onus will be on Indian bowlers to wrest advantage from New Zealand batsmen on Day 3 at Green Park, Kanpur on Saturday.

2021-11-27T08:59:30+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 8:59 am

Day 2 on Friday clearly belonged to New Zealand. Tim Southee's 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket polished off six Indian wickets for the addition of only 87 runs. Then openers Will Young and Tim Latham got together to give the Kiwis a solid start. NZ start Saturday 216 runs behind India's first innings total of 345. Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | BANGLADESH VS PAKISTAN FIRST TEST)

8:58 AM IST: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the third morning of the India vs New Zealand first Test here in Kanpur. 

It's been an even contest at Green Park. If centurion Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership stood out on Day 1 on Wednesday, New Zealand showed their character on Friday, shining both with ball and then with the bat.

In the absence of Trent Boult, Tim Southee showed why is still a force to reckon with. His second five-wicket haul against India gave the Kiwis a massive breakthrough on Friday and then the Kiwi openers responded perfectly on a good batting track at Green Park.

Day 3 of a Test match usually lends a direction and if India have to protect their formidable record in Kanpur, the bowlers need to do their job. Early. The ball is 59 overs old and with three specialist spinners in the team, it is no brainer that stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane will look up to his lead spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to strike quickly and regularly.

Latham (50) and Young (75) produced the first century opening partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years. They looked solid, used their footwork well against the spinners, profited from the DRS but showed fine temperament in front of boisterous Kanpur fans.

Young played more attacking cricket as he finished the day with 12 boundaries. His second half-century came off 88 deliveries. Theirs is the highest opening stand by New Zealand in India in 17 years.

