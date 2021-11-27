BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Aim To Consolidate Advantage Vs Pakistan

Bangladesh will hope to continue their batting momentum on Saturday against Pakistan after Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim batted like warriors in the port city of Chattogram on Friday. Bangladesh are missing several senior players due to injuries or retirement. Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK first Test on Saturday.

It was a dramatic Day 1 at Chattogram. An earthquake scare, a good toss to win, a batting collapse and then a magic turnaround, Bangladesh tasted everything on a manic Friday. At the end of it all, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim pocketed a few batting records with a workmanlike double-century partnership.

It was only the sixth time in the history of Test cricket when a fifth-wicket pair produced more than 200 runs after the first four wickets were lost inside 50 runs. Bangladesh were reduced to 49 for 4 on Friday but ended at 253 without further loss when bad light forced early stumps.

Liton Das, who was not picked for the recent T20 series against Pakistan, responded beautifully with an unbeaten 113. Former skipper and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 82 at close. They kept the Pakistan bowlers at bay from the first half of the morning session through the entire second and third sessions.

With the pitch offering nothing for the bowlers, the Pakistan pacers came up with a short balls plan which almost worked as Liton, on 67, mistimed one off Afridi but Khan put down the catch at midwicket. Playing with caution, Liton Das reached his first Test century off 199 balls. It was Mushfiqur's 24th half-century.