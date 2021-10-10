Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs - Highlights

Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format. Catch highlights of AUS-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20 here.

Down 1-0, can Indian women level the T20 series vs Australian women? Follow live cricket scores of 3rd T20 between AUS-Women Vs IND-Women. | BCCI Women

2021-10-10T17:27:42+05:30
Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 5:27 pm

Not even a consolation win for India women. Three ODIs, one Test match and three T20Is. India won one, an ODI. The visitors were in a good position to finish the tour Down Under on a high after Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues showed their brilliance with the bat while chasing a 150-run target. But a middle-order collapse, which has become a norm for India, meant that India ended up losing the third and final T20I by 14 runs. The win helped Australis seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points. All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing the ODI series by 1-2 margin, lost the T20I 0-2. Catch highlights and cricket scores of AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I here:

16:51 PM IST: Match over, series over

Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma show hitting power, taking 21 off the last over. But India lose by 14 runs and the series 0-2. They already lost the multi-format series. IND - 135/6 (20); AUS - 149/5 (20)

16:38 PM IST: Run out

Another one bites the dust. Harleen Deol is un out for 2 off 4. India need 48 in 17 balls. IND - 101/6 (17.1)

16:33 PM IST: No clue

Pooja Vastrakar (5 off 3) is clean bolwed. Nicola Carey looks like overstepping, but the replay confirms it's fine. India in trouble. 36 runs and 3 wickets in the last five overs. IND - 99/5 (16.2)

16:28 PM IST: Harmanpreet goes

Another brilliant catch by Meg Lanning. Harmanpreet Kaur goes for 13 off 16. First wicket for Annabel Sutherland. IND - 95/4 (15.5)

16:24 PM IST: Mandhana out

Four balls later, Smriti Mandhana (52 off 49) is gone. First wicket for Nicola Carey. A brilliant catch taken by Meg Lanning. Pooja Vastrakar joins Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle. IND - 93/3 (15)

16:20 PM IST: Fifty

Fifty for Smriti Mandhana (51 off 46) with a four of Nicola Carey. India need 60 runs in 35 balls. IND - 90/2 (14.1)

16:05 PM IST: Rodrigues out

Straight down the mid-off fielder's throat, and Jemimah Rodrigues (23 off 26) is gone. 57-run stand broken. First wicket for Georgia Wareham. Catch taken by Tayla Vlaeminck. IND - 60/2 (10.4)

16:03 PM IST: 10 overs let

Sophie Molineux on with her second over. Seven from it, including a four off the last ball, hit by Smriti Mandhana (31 off 34). 29 runs in the last five overs as the asking rate keeps climbing. Jemimah Rodrigues (18 off 23) yet to hit a boundary. India need 96 in 60. INDW 54/1 (10)

15:45 PM IST: Big over

Tayla Vlaeminck on with her third over, and the best of the innings so far for India. Smriti Mandhana hits three fours to make it a 14-run over. IND - 25/1 (5)

15:31 PM IST: Verma Gone

Shafali Verma (1 off 3) departs early. Straight to Tayla Vlaeminck. Wicket for Ashleigh Gardner with the second ball. Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batter. IND - 3/1 (1.2)

15:27 PM IST: Chase begins

Smriti Mandhana takes the strike. Shafali Verma joins her as India chase a 150-run target. Tayla Vlaeminck with the new ball.

15:12 PM IST: Australia set India 150-run target

Beth Mooney's 61 and Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 44 have helped Australia to 149/5 in 20 overs. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets while Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma took a wicket apiece. 

15:00 PM IST: Mooney Departs

Finally, India can laugh as Beth Mooney departs for a well-made 61, bowled by Rajashwari Gayakwad, caught by Harmanpreet Kaur. McGrath (36*). Australia  129/5 after 18 overs.

14:51 PM IST: Australia cross 100-run mark

Mooney reaches fifty. The opener has been the backbone of this Australian innings. Tahlia McGrath is giving Mooney company in the middle. Mooney (61*), McGrath (21*). Australia 113/4 after 17 overs.  

14:36 PM IST: Perry disappoints

Beth Mooney losing partners at the other end. This time its very own Ellyse Perry as she hits straight at the hands of Pooja Vastrakar, off Deepti Sharma for 8. Australia 82/4 after 13 overs.   

14:26 PM IST: Gardner departs 

Pooja Vastrakar continues her golden run in Australia. The pacer forces Ashleigh Gardner to edge behind to Richa Ghosh for just 1. Australia 64/3 after 10 overs. 

14:15 PM IST: Lanning hits wicket

Hit Wicket! Pitched short, Meg Lanning goes to backfoot, connects well to hit the ball away to the fence, but little did she notice she ended hitting the sticks. Really unfortunate for Lanning as she goes home for 14. Australia 44/2 after 7 overs. 

14:08 PM IST: Mooney, Lanning steady ship

After staying quiet in the first over, Beth Mooney has finally opened his arm hitting Shikha Pandey for three consecutive boundaries in her next over. Australia look to have overcome the early setback. Mooney (25*) and Meg Lanning  (9*). Australia 38/1 after 6 overs.   

13:52 PM IST: Renuka strikes

Young Renuka strikes. And it's the big wicket of Alyssa Healy, who edges behind to Richa Ghosh for 4. Skipper Meg Lanning joins Mooney (1) in the middle. Australia 5/1 after 1.5 overs

14:45 PM IST: Solid start

What a start to this final game of the tour. Opening the bowling India's Shikha Pandey bowls a maiden over against the Australia opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Australia 0/0 after 1 over. 

13:27 PM IST: Playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

13:14 PM IST: Toss

India have won the toss and they will bowl first.  

13:13 PM IST: Hello and welcome 

Hello and welcome to this Outlook India coverage of the third and final T20 between Australia women and India women. With the multi-format series already lost, India will play for pride today.  

