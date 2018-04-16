Sakshi Maharaj, Who Baulks At Unmarried Couples, Inaugurates Nightclub 'Let's Meet!'

When priest-turned-ultra conservative BJP politician Sakshi Maharaj, who can’t even see men holding women’s hand, turned up to inaugurate a nightclub, it appeared to be a coup for many. Now it seems the saffron-clad politician was tricked into inaugurating a nightclub in Lucknow.

The Hindu priest, who has been charged with rioting and inciting communal violence and who has as a long list of Hindutva hardline comments to his credit, was hardly a celebrity material for cutting the ribbon of a nightclub called ‘Let’s Meet’.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, after he was questioned by reporters for the lowering his bar of orthodoxy without notice, Sakshi Maharaj told The Times of India that he had agreed to take part in the inauguration thinking that it is a restaurant.

“I was told by former UP state president Rajjan Singh that it was a restaurant owned by his son-in-law. I agreed,” TOI quoted Sakshi Maharaj as saying.

“I have sought the license of the club. I am not just an MP but also a ‘Sadhu’ who is supposed to stay away from all such things,” he further added.

Sakshi Maharaj, the BJP MP from Unnao, was always seen on the other side of loving couples. A few months ago, Sakshi Maharaj had blamed “vulgar behaviour” by couples at public places for rapes. "Girls and boys' vulgar behaviour at public places leads to rape and they should be put behind bars," he had said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"When these couples ride a motorcycle, they hug each other as if they both will eat each other. Similarly, couples can be seen behaving in a vulgar fashion in cars, parks and other places," he said.

In the past, he has also supported Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan, who is a rape convict and currently serving a jail term. "While one person had alleged rape against the Dera chief, but crores of devotees believe he is God," he had said while coming out in defence of Ram Rahim.

Two years ago, Sakshi Maharaj had sparked a huge controversy when he said that 'Hindu women to have at least four children.' "I believe every Hindu woman should have four children, then give one to the Army and one to 'us'--religious leaders," he had then said.

Though the BJP distanced itself from the leader, defiant Sakshi Maharaj had said that, “hang me, if I have said something wrong.”