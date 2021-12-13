Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Learn to respect your mother and sister, Vijayan tells Muslim League

Hitting out at the Muslim League for the alleged "uncivilised" slogans and remarks raised in its rally, the Chief Minister said inculcating culture should begin in the family.

Learn to respect your mother and sister, Vijayan tells Muslim League
Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.

Learn to respect your mother and sister, Vijayan tells Muslim League
2021-12-13
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 12:30 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for targetting his family during a recent rally to protest his government's Waqf Board policy, asking its leadership to learn to respect one's mother and sister.

Hitting out at the Muslim League for the alleged "uncivilised" slogans and remarks raised in its rally, the Chief Minister said inculcating culture should begin in the family. Sharply reacting to the slogans raised in the Muslim League rally saying that Vijayan's late father Mundayail Koran was a toddy tapper and Kerala was not gifted as a dowry to him, the CM sought to know why they dragged his late father's name in connection with the Waqf issue.

"I don't understand why you drag the name of my poor father who died when I was a high school student in connection with the Waqf Board issue? What wrong did he commit against you? Is it wrong for him to be a toddy tapper? I have often said I am proud that I am the son of a toddy tapper. Is it wrong that he was a toddy tapper," Vijayan said. He was addressing a CPI(M) meeting organised as part of the party's Kannur district conference near here.

Addressing the massive rally organised by the Muslim League in Kozhikode on Thursday, Muslim League leader Abdurahman Kallayi party state secretary Abdurahman Kallayi had urged the League workers to have the audacity to say loudly that Riyas's marriage with Veena last year was "illegitimate."

He later tendered an unconditional apology for the remarks. The Muslim League had organised the rally on Thursday in Kozhikode in protest against the LDF government's move to authorise state Public Service Commission to make appointments to the Waqf Board. 

-With PTI Inputs

