Lasith Malinga To Lead Sri Lankan Limited Overs' Teams In New Zealand

Sri Lankan cricket saw an overhaul in their limited-overs' team by installing veteran Lasith Malinga as the captain ahead of the series in New Zealand on Friday.

Malinga, who returned to international cricket only three months, will have wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella as his deputy.

Lanka suffered home series defeats to England, first in Tests and then ODIs. And the overhaul is being read as a reaction to those results.

Dinesh Chandimal led the team against England in the ODIs, while Thisara Perera was the T20 captain.

The new team has former captain Angelo Mathews making a comeback. Besides the all-rounder, legspinner Seekkuge Prasanna and batsman Asela Gunaratne also got recalls.

ODI and T20I Squads: Lasith Malinga (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Lanka will play three ODIs and a T20I in New Zealand, with the first 50-over match scheduled to be played on January 3, at Mount Maunganui.