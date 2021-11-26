Bommai on Thursday had ordered an inquiry into the charges of corruption levelled by contractors association in their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as a Congress delegation met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to recommend imposition of President Rule in the state, alleging "failure of constitutional machinery".

In their letter to the Prime Minister in July, the Karnataka State Contractors Association had claimed harassment by ministers, elected representatives and others, accusing them of demanding up to 30 per cent of the tender amount for approving a contract and 5-6 per cent towards release of 'Letter of Credit' against pending bills.

"Their (Congress') appeal is ridiculous. Contractors in their letter have written about their percentage experience during the Congress' tenure. Congress is the originator of percentage (culture), you (media) have recorded the whispers between two Congress leaders about how percentage was increased every time," Bommai said, while referring to a conversation between M A Saleem and V S Ugrappa against KPCC chief D K Shivakumar that had gone viral.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the whole world, including contractors, know that Congress leaders are the originators of the percentage culture.

"There is no clarity in the letter (by contractors to PM). It does not specify any particular project or department. It is a very general letter. Despite that, I have asked for a comprehensive inquiry. As Congress friends have shown much interest, I will ask the Chief Secretary to include projects tendered during the Congress' tenure to also be included in the inquiry," he added.

Highlighting about the contractors letter to PM, the Congress had also requested the Governor to order a judicial probe by a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court and to direct the State Police to take cognizance and register an FIR against persons concerned n the case.

They had also accused the Prime Minister of having become "silent" about this "rampant corruption", amounting to several thousand crores of Rupees, by not initiating any action on the Government of Karnataka even after more than four months since the contractors association wrote to him.

With PTI inputs.