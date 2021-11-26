Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

K'taka CM: Projects Rendered During The Congress Tenure Will Be Part Of Inquiry

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that projects tendered during the Congress' tenure will be included in the inquiry he has ordered into the charges of corruption levelled by the state contractors association, as he termed the grand old party's demand for President's rule in the state as "ridiculous".

K'taka CM: Projects Rendered During The Congress Tenure Will Be Part Of Inquiry

Trending

K'taka CM: Projects Rendered During The Congress Tenure Will Be Part Of Inquiry
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T17:35:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 5:35 pm

Bommai on Thursday had ordered an inquiry into the charges of corruption levelled by contractors association in their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as a Congress delegation met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to recommend imposition of President Rule in the state, alleging "failure of constitutional machinery".

In their letter to the Prime Minister in July, the Karnataka State Contractors Association had claimed harassment by ministers, elected representatives and others, accusing them of demanding up to 30 per cent of the tender amount for approving a contract and 5-6 per cent towards release of 'Letter of Credit' against pending bills.

"Their (Congress') appeal is ridiculous. Contractors in their letter have written about their percentage experience during the Congress' tenure. Congress is the originator of percentage (culture), you (media) have recorded the whispers between two Congress leaders about how percentage was increased every time," Bommai said, while referring to a conversation between M A Saleem and V S Ugrappa against KPCC chief D K Shivakumar that had gone viral.

Related Stories

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Speaking to reporters here, he said the whole world, including contractors, know that Congress leaders are the originators of the percentage culture.

"There is no clarity in the letter (by contractors to PM). It does not specify any particular project or department. It is a very general letter. Despite that, I have asked for a comprehensive inquiry. As Congress friends have shown much interest, I will ask the Chief Secretary to include projects tendered during the Congress' tenure to also be included in the inquiry," he added.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Highlighting about the contractors letter to PM, the Congress had also requested the Governor to order a judicial probe by a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court and to direct the State Police to take cognizance and register an FIR against persons concerned n the case.

They had also accused the Prime Minister of having become "silent" about this "rampant corruption", amounting to several thousand crores of Rupees, by not initiating any action on the Government of Karnataka even after more than four months since the contractors association wrote to him.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Basavaraj Bommai Narendra Modi India Karnataka Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham have kept New Zealand in the hunt at stumps on Day 2 in Kanpur.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement