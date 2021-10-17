Kerala Rains: 23 Killed In Flash Floods And Landslides, PM Modi Speaks To CM Vijayan

The death toll in Kerala reached 23 on Sunday night as incessant rains wrecked havoc in the central and southern parts of the state on Saturday. Many people have been injured and displaced due to flash floods and landslides.

As per reports, at least 12 bodies were recovered from Koottickal in Kottayam, one body from Peerumedu and two which were recovered yesterday from Kanjar in Idukki district.

At least three bodies were recovered from Kokkayar in Idukki district today, a hilly region that was heavily hit by yesterday's devastating landslides.

Officials said the bodies of three children buried under slush were recovered after an intense rescue efforts. The children, aged eight, seven and four, were found holding to each other.

At Koottickal in Kottayam district, a family of six including a 40-year-old man, his 75-year-old mother, 35-year-old wife and three girl children aged 14, 12 and 10 were killed as their house was swept away in the landslide.

Bodies of three were recovered yesterday and the remaining bodies were found by the rescuers during their efforts today.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains subdued a day after it wreaked havoc in the state.

In its forecast, India Meteorological Department said yesterday’s low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala has become less Marked and now seen as a trough from south Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at lower levels.

"Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe on 17th October 2021 and significant reduction thereafter," it said.

Thereafter, a fresh spell of an easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala from October 20 and likely to continue for subsequent 3-4 days, it added.

Before leaving for Kokkayar in Idukki to coordinate rescue missions, Minister Rajan said the rescue operations are going on at various places as the rains have subdued in the state.

PM Speaks to Pinarayi Viajayan

In wake of the deluge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation.

The toll from disastrous flooding caused by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of two central Kerala districts rose to 23 as rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubbles on Sunday.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected," Modi tweeted.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he said.

"It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi said in another tweet.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies from the debris and slush of the landslides that had hit various places of Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday.

Previously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods.

He said in a tweet that the government was "continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslide rose to 23 by Sunday night.

(With PTI inputs)