The Website
﻿
22 August 2018 Last Updated at 1:55 pm National

Kerala Floods: Government Focus Now On Rehabilitation, Cleaning Houses

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also said that no heavy rainfall is expected in the state for the next few days.

Outlook Web Bureau
  • Indian military personnel rescue a flood affected man in the southern state of Kerala.
    Indian Navy, via AP
  • India Army personnel rescue flood affected people in Ernakulam district of Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • India Army personnel rescue flood affected people in Ernakulam district of Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • Flood affected victims stand in a queue to share details of their loss with government officials, on the outskirts of Kochi.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A man salvages the items at his shop after flood water receded at North Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Residents wash household goods after salvaging them from sludge and muck accumulated inside their flood affected houses on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Household goods are placed on road to dry after being salvaged by residents from their flood affected houses on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Residents salvage household goods outside their flood affected house on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • People who have left their flood effected homes take refuge in a relief camp set up at a college on the outskirts of Kochin.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Navy personnel along with volunteers rescue people who were trapped in the flood-hit areas in Thrissur district.
    Coast Guard Photo via PTI
  • 'Thanks' is written on the roof of a building to convey Kerala people's gratitude to Indian Navy and Air Force for their rescue and relief operations towards the flood-affected people, at North Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A church is seen partially covered in flood waters in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Coconut tress stand tall around an inundated residential house in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Two men row a boat through a flooded paddy field next to an inundated structure in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Vehicles are seen parked together, some of them submerged in flood waters in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • People rescue their goats in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • A bicycle is hung from a tree branch to avoid being washed away in flood waters as a man rows with his dog in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • People in a flood-hit locality in Thrissur district.
    Coast Guard Photo via PTI
  • Flood affected people queue up for health check-up at a relief camp at North Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue teams evacuate people from flood affected areas, to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
    PTI Photo/Coast Guard
  • Flood affected areas of Chengannur seen from a Indian Navy helicopter, at Alappuzha district of the Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • Rescue teams and local panchayat representatives involved in evacuating people from landslip-prone areas to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala, pose for a group photo.
    Coast Guard via PTI
  • Coast Guard teams organize relief material for camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
    Coast Guard via PTI
  • A doctor attends to a man who has left his house in flood affected area to take shelter at a relief camp set up at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Volunteers cook food for flood effected people at a relief camp set up inside a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Women line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set up for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A man eats a meal as others line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A woman puts her clothes to dry at a basketball court of a Christian missionary run school which has been turned into a relief camp for flood effected people in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Women and children who have left their flood affected homes spend time at a relief camp set up at a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A man who has left his flood affected home sits on bench inside a classroom of a government run school which has been turned into a relief camp in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Volunteers travel in a boat with essential supplies for stranded people in a flooded area in Chengannur in the southern state of Kerala. Some 800,000 people have been displaced and over 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Indian Army members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Navy twitter via PTI
  • Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
    Indian Army Twitter via PTI
  • Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
    Indian Army Twitter via PTI
  • Indian Air Force members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Navy twitter via PTI
  • Indian Air Force members airlift people trapped in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Air Force Twitter via PTI
  • ITBP personnel hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions in Chengannur taluk of Alleppey.
    ITBP Twitter via PTI
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People carry flood relief material to be sent to flood-affected areas in Thiruvalla in Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street after being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Aluva at Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kerala.
    PIB Photo via PTI
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, at Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. 10 people have reportedly died in the mishap.
    PTI Photo
  • People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead.
    AP Photo
  • People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • A mother with her new born baby after she was rescued by the Indian Navy during its rescue operations in a flood-hit area, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of a flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Flood water enters the residence of PTI reporter Manoj Rammohan, in Palakkad.
    PTI Photo
  • People being shifted to a relief camp after they were rescued from a various flood-hit areas, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala.
    AP Photo/K.K.Najeeb
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person stands near submerged trucks on a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue operations in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person takes a picture of a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person carries a grain sack as a shop gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area, following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi.
    Navy Photo via PTI
  • Submerged area near Cochin International Airport after monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery reportedly suspended operations till Saturday due to rains and floods.
    PTI Photo
  • People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram.
    PTI Photo
  • Laborers hailing from northern states wade through flood waters as they shift to higher grounds following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • A man walks through the premises of a hospital that was flooded due to heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
  • The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala has been once again flooded in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
Kerala Floods: Government Focus Now On Rehabilitation, Cleaning Houses
outlookindia.com
2018-08-22T13:55:14+0530

With operations to rescue stranded people from flood-affected areas nearing a close, the Kerala government on Wednesday turned its attention to cleaning of houses and public places which were damaged in the unprecedented rains which ravaged the state.

According to the Disaster Management State Control room, 231 people have lost their lives and 32 are missing in flood-related incidents since August 8.

Nearly 14.50 lakh people from 3.91 lakh families are still in about 3,879 relief camps across the state.

A total of 41 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are still deployed in Kerala to assist the state administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation work and to respond in emergency situations.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: Centre Unlikely To Accept UAE's Rs 700 Crore Donation, Death Toll Rises To 231

On Tuesday, NDRF teams deployed in Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta evacuated 122 persons. Besides, they distributed relief materials in the flood-affected areas of Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. In addition, the NDRF also provided medical assistance to the sick persons in inundated areas of Kerala. Medical teams have been set up in Alappuzha and Thrissur where so far aid has been provided to 104 people.

Ever since the beginning of the crisis, the NDRF has rescued 535 lives, evacuated 24,616 marooned people, rescued 119 livestock and provided pre-hospital treatment to the 4908 people.

The Indian Air Force doctors and paramedics on Tuesday covered over five relief camps and treated 410 patients where many critical cases were stabilised and sent to government hospitals. According to IAF, Southern Air Command has inserted medical teams and a mobile hospital in Thiruvalla. Many doctors have been flown in from neighboring Commands to augment the medical effort. One mobile hospital has been set up at Chathenkary with four doctors, including a surgeon, and 18 paramedics. So far, a total of 1255 patients have been treated by the IAF. Efforts are on to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

Meanwhile, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) recalled 30 more rescue teams deployed for `Operation Madad' as flood waters receded from many waterlogged areas. The Navy has so far rescued 16,005 persons. While no requests for rescue either by boat or by airlift were received on Tuesday, Navy officials said eight air sorties amounting to 10 hours of flying were undertaken by various naval aircraft, mainly for air dropping of relief material -- especially food and medicines.

According to Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, Kerala Water Association (KWA) had requested SNC help in rectifying defective transformers at Aluva water pumping station. The services of these transformers are critical to feeding power to restore water supply to most of Kochi region. An engineering team from Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) comprising of an officer, two sailors, and three technicians was sent to KWA to repair transformers on a war footing. On reaching the site, it was observed that the water had ingressed into transformers and the team completed defect rectification for the restoring of water pumping within four hours. In addition, low insulation of four transformers of main rectifiers of Piravom pump house was also repaired and made them available for KWA.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: Venomous Snakes Greet Residents Returning Home

The Navy added that Naval Air Station, Garuda continued facilitating civil aircraft operations in addition to the military flying requirements. Alliance Air (a subsidiary of Air India) and Indigo were able to operate as per their schedule. The Air Station is also extensively utilized to airlift medical teams, food and medicines to facilitate the State Government in speeding up the relief work.

About 90 rescued people are presently being accommodated at the T2 hangar inside the Naval Base. However, another relief camp set up by the Naval Armament Depot, Aluva and medical camp continue to provide shelter and first aid for the needy. A community kitchen set up by INS Venduruthy in the campus of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) also continues to offer hot meals for about 10000 people. SNC continued supplying drinking water to some parts of Kochi city on a humanitarian basis through a dedicated water bowser, with a capacity of 3 tonnes from the water resources in the base, Indian Navy said.

The Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) had received donations to the tune of Rs 309 crore till last evening through online and deposits in the special SBI account.

The UAE government also offered an amount of USD 100 millions (about Rs 700 crore) for the state's reconstruction.

The toll rose to 231 yesterday in one of the worst floods witnessed in the last century in Kerala with the recovery of eight more bodies from different parts a fortnight after a murderous monsoon rampaged through the state in its second spell that began on August 8.

Agencies

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Floods Weather: Rains National

