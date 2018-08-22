Kerala Floods: Government Focus Now On Rehabilitation, Cleaning Houses

-
Indian military personnel rescue a flood affected man in the southern state of Kerala.
Indian Navy, via AP
-
India Army personnel rescue flood affected people in Ernakulam district of Kerala.
PTI Photo
-
India Army personnel rescue flood affected people in Ernakulam district of Kerala.
PTI Photo
-
Flood affected victims stand in a queue to share details of their loss with government officials, on the outskirts of Kochi.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
A man salvages the items at his shop after flood water receded at North Paravoor in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Residents wash household goods after salvaging them from sludge and muck accumulated inside their flood affected houses on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Household goods are placed on road to dry after being salvaged by residents from their flood affected houses on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Residents salvage household goods outside their flood affected house on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
People who have left their flood effected homes take refuge in a relief camp set up at a college on the outskirts of Kochin.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Navy personnel along with volunteers rescue people who were trapped in the flood-hit areas in Thrissur district.
Coast Guard Photo via PTI
-
'Thanks' is written on the roof of a building to convey Kerala people's gratitude to Indian Navy and Air Force for their rescue and relief operations towards the flood-affected people, at North Paravoor in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A church is seen partially covered in flood waters in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Coconut tress stand tall around an inundated residential house in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Two men row a boat through a flooded paddy field next to an inundated structure in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Vehicles are seen parked together, some of them submerged in flood waters in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
People rescue their goats in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
-
A bicycle is hung from a tree branch to avoid being washed away in flood waters as a man rows with his dog in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha.
AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
-
People in a flood-hit locality in Thrissur district.
Coast Guard Photo via PTI
-
Flood affected people queue up for health check-up at a relief camp at North Paravoor in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Rescue teams evacuate people from flood affected areas, to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
PTI Photo/Coast Guard
-
Flood affected areas of Chengannur seen from a Indian Navy helicopter, at Alappuzha district of the Kerala.
PTI Photo
-
An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
-
An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
-
An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
-
Rescue teams and local panchayat representatives involved in evacuating people from landslip-prone areas to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala, pose for a group photo.
Coast Guard via PTI
-
Coast Guard teams organize relief material for camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
Coast Guard via PTI
-
A doctor attends to a man who has left his house in flood affected area to take shelter at a relief camp set up at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Volunteers cook food for flood effected people at a relief camp set up inside a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Women line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set up for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
A man eats a meal as others line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
A woman puts her clothes to dry at a basketball court of a Christian missionary run school which has been turned into a relief camp for flood effected people in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Women and children who have left their flood affected homes spend time at a relief camp set up at a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
A man who has left his flood affected home sits on bench inside a classroom of a government run school which has been turned into a relief camp in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Volunteers travel in a boat with essential supplies for stranded people in a flooded area in Chengannur in the southern state of Kerala. Some 800,000 people have been displaced and over 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
-
Indian Army members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
Indian Navy twitter via PTI
-
Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
Indian Army Twitter via PTI
-
Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
Indian Army Twitter via PTI
-
Indian Air Force members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
Indian Navy twitter via PTI
-
Indian Air Force members airlift people trapped in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
Indian Air Force Twitter via PTI
-
ITBP personnel hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions in Chengannur taluk of Alleppey.
ITBP Twitter via PTI
-
A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A view of the flood affected area, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People carry flood relief material to be sent to flood-affected areas in Thiruvalla in Kerala.
PTI Photo
-
A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People wade across a waterlogged street after being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Aluva at Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
An elderly woman being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kerala.
PIB Photo via PTI
-
People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, at Paravoor in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. 10 people have reportedly died in the mishap.
PTI Photo
-
People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead.
AP Photo
-
People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
AP Photo
-
People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
-
People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
-
Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district.
AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
-
A mother with her new born baby after she was rescued by the Indian Navy during its rescue operations in a flood-hit area, in Kochi, Kerala.
PTI Photo
-
A view of a flood affected area, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Flood water enters the residence of PTI reporter Manoj Rammohan, in Palakkad.
PTI Photo
-
People being shifted to a relief camp after they were rescued from a various flood-hit areas, in Kochi, Kerala.
PTI Photo
-
An elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
AP Photo
-
People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala.
AP Photo/K.K.Najeeb
-
People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A person stands near submerged trucks on a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
@DefenceMinIndia via PTI
-
Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue operations in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
@DefenceMinIndia via PTI
-
People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A person takes a picture of a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
PTI Photo
-
People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
A person carries a grain sack as a shop gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
PTI Photo
-
Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area, following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi.
Navy Photo via PTI
-
Submerged area near Cochin International Airport after monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery reportedly suspended operations till Saturday due to rains and floods.
PTI Photo
-
People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi.
PTI Photo
-
Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram.
PTI Photo
-
Laborers hailing from northern states wade through flood waters as they shift to higher grounds following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
AP Photo
-
A man walks through the premises of a hospital that was flooded due to heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
AP Photo
-
Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta.
PTI Photo
-
The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala has been once again flooded in Pathanamthitta.
PTI Photo
