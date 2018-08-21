The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 August 2018 Last Updated at 10:37 pm National

Kerala Floods: Centre Unlikely To Accept UAE's Rs 700 Crore Donation, Death Toll Rises To 231

They said government has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation.

Outlook Web Bureau
  • People who have left their flood effected homes take refuge in a relief camp set up at a college on the outskirts of Kochin.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Navy personnel along with volunteers rescue people who were trapped in the flood-hit areas in Thrissur district.
    Coast Guard Photo via PTI
  • 'Thanks' is written on the roof of a building to convey Kerala people's gratitude to Indian Navy and Air Force for their rescue and relief operations towards the flood-affected people, at North Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A church is seen partially covered in flood waters in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Coconut tress stand tall around an inundated residential house in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Two men row a boat through a flooded paddy field next to an inundated structure in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Vehicles are seen parked together, some of them submerged in flood waters in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • People rescue their goats in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • A bicycle is hung from a tree branch to avoid being washed away in flood waters as a man rows with his dog in a country boat at Kuttanad in Alappuzha.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • People in a flood-hit locality in Thrissur district.
    Coast Guard Photo via PTI
  • Flood affected people queue up for health check-up at a relief camp at North Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue teams evacuate people from flood affected areas, to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
    PTI Photo/Coast Guard
  • Flood affected areas of Chengannur seen from a Indian Navy helicopter, at Alappuzha district of the Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • Rescue teams and local panchayat representatives involved in evacuating people from landslip-prone areas to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala, pose for a group photo.
    Coast Guard via PTI
  • Coast Guard teams organize relief material for camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
    Coast Guard via PTI
  • A doctor attends to a man who has left his house in flood affected area to take shelter at a relief camp set up at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Volunteers cook food for flood effected people at a relief camp set up inside a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Women line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set up for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A man eats a meal as others line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A woman puts her clothes to dry at a basketball court of a Christian missionary run school which has been turned into a relief camp for flood effected people in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Women and children who have left their flood affected homes spend time at a relief camp set up at a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A man who has left his flood affected home sits on bench inside a classroom of a government run school which has been turned into a relief camp in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Volunteers travel in a boat with essential supplies for stranded people in a flooded area in Chengannur in the southern state of Kerala. Some 800,000 people have been displaced and over 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Indian Army members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Navy twitter via PTI
  • Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
    Indian Army Twitter via PTI
  • Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
    Indian Army Twitter via PTI
  • Indian Air Force members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Navy twitter via PTI
  • Indian Air Force members airlift people trapped in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Air Force Twitter via PTI
  • ITBP personnel hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions in Chengannur taluk of Alleppey.
    ITBP Twitter via PTI
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People carry flood relief material to be sent to flood-affected areas in Thiruvalla in Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street after being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Aluva at Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kerala.
    PIB Photo via PTI
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, at Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. 10 people have reportedly died in the mishap.
    PTI Photo
  • People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead.
    AP Photo
  • People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • A mother with her new born baby after she was rescued by the Indian Navy during its rescue operations in a flood-hit area, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of a flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Flood water enters the residence of PTI reporter Manoj Rammohan, in Palakkad.
    PTI Photo
  • People being shifted to a relief camp after they were rescued from a various flood-hit areas, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala.
    AP Photo/K.K.Najeeb
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person stands near submerged trucks on a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue operations in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person takes a picture of a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person carries a grain sack as a shop gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area, following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi.
    Navy Photo via PTI
  • Submerged area near Cochin International Airport after monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery reportedly suspended operations till Saturday due to rains and floods.
    PTI Photo
  • People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram.
    PTI Photo
  • Laborers hailing from northern states wade through flood waters as they shift to higher grounds following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • A man walks through the premises of a hospital that was flooded due to heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
  • The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala has been once again flooded in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
Kerala Floods: Centre Unlikely To Accept UAE's Rs 700 Crore Donation, Death Toll Rises To 231
outlookindia.com
2018-08-21T22:37:08+0530

The government is unlikely to accept any foreign financial assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala, official sources said, even as the state on Tuesday  sought a Rs 2,600 crore special package from the Centre.

They said government has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered $100 million (around Rs 700 crore) as financial assistance for flood relief operation in Kerala.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, called up Prime Minister Modi and made the offer for assistance, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram.

READ ALSO | Kerala Floods: Venomous Snakes Greet Residents Returning Home

Around three million Indians live and work in the UAE out of which 80% are from Kerala.

The government of Maldives has also decided to donate $50,000 (Rs 35 lakh) for flood affected people in Kerala.

It is understood that the UN is also offering some assistance for Kerala. However, sources said India is unlikely to accept the assistance.

The floods in Kerala, worst in a century, have claimed lives of 231 people besides rendering over 14 lakh people homeless.

Earlier in the day, Kerala sought a Rs 2,600 crore special package from the Centre even as the state struggled to find its feet after the devastating deluge.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting of the state cabinet, which decided to seek the special package under the centrally-sponsored schemes, including the flagship rural
employment programme MNREGS.

As the cabinet took stock of the havoc caused by the unprecedented floods in a century, the Centre released Rs 600 crore to Kerala and decided to waive customs duty and GST on
the relief materials being imported for the affected people.

The central assistance of Rs 500 crore as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rs 100 crore by Union home minister Rajnath Singh had been released on Tuesday, an official
spokesperson said in New Delhi.

An all party meeting extended unstinted support for the government's relief and rehabilitation measurers with leaders cutting across party lines assuring that they would all work together to rebuild the state.

The day also saw the rail and road networks, badly hit by the floods, being restored in most places, while flight operations from the Cochin International Airport are expected to resume from August 26.

The airport, among the busiest in the country, had been rendered non-functional since August 14 due to flooding and torrential rains.

Civil aircraft services are being operated from Naval airport in Kochi since yesterday as an interim measure. The Indian Railways said it has repaired all damaged
tracks and restored normal traffic from on Tuesday.

Union tourism minister KJ Alphons flagged the need for ready-to-eat cooked food, doctors and nurses, saying people are now getting back to whatever is left of their homes with
the waters receding.

He also appealed to skilled workers like plumbers, electricians and carpenters to come to make homes livable and help the state regain normalcy.

Reflecting the enormity of the situation, there will be no 'Onam' and 'Bakrid' celebrations in many parts of Kerala. The government and other entities have cancelled events scheduled for August 25 to celebrate Onam that brings together people of all religious faiths, castes and creed in celebration of a good harvest.

The money collected for the celebrations will now be spent on flood relief. The Muslim festival of Bakrid tomorrow will also be low key. Though rains have eased over the last two days, vast
swathes of land remain under a seemingly endless sheet of water in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

Facing a daunting task, the state government also asked the Centre to enhance its borrowing limit and sought permission to impose a 10% cess on GST to mobilise funds for rebuilding Kerala, where 13 of its 14 districts were ravaged by monsoon rains since the first week of this month.

Under the present arrangement, Kerala can obtain 3% of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) as loans and wants it to be raised to 4.5% so the state can mobilise an additional Rs 10,500 crore from the open market.

"A comprehensive package for rehabilitation of the flood victims and to rebuild Kerala will be submitted to centre,"

Vijayan told a press conference. It was also decided to introduce a special lottery to
mobilise funds for the state. A special session of the state assembly has been
convened on August 30 to discuss the situation arising from the calamitous floods.

The chief minister had earlier said the state had suffered damages of about Rs 20,000 crore.
As the massive humanitarian tragedy unfolded in the picturesque state, relief poured in.
Governments of other states, corporate entities and individuals, including small children, have loosened their purse strings.

The state-level bankers committee has decided to declare a moratorium on repayment of agricultural loan for a year. Though most of those marooned have been evacuated, the
state government and defence forces said rescue efforts will continue till the last person was brought to safety. 

The government is also preparing a comprehensive health action programme to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases. Meanwhile, local MLA Saji Cherian said all the stranded
persons in chengannur, one among the worst affected nearby areas have been rescued.

(Agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Kerala India UAE Floods Donation to relief fund National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Govt's Strategy Behind Appointment Of Satya Pal Malik As J&K Governor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters