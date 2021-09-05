Kerala: 12-Year-Old Dies Due To Suspected Nipah Virus Infection

A 12-year-old boy died in Kerala's Kozhikode district due to suspected Nipah virus infection, local media reported.

The boy was admitted to a hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode with symptoms similar to those of Nipah virus infection, health department sources said Saturday.



The state government held a high-level meeting of health officials late Saturday night following the information about the suspected Nipah infection, a health department source said.



Although the state government has not yet officially announced the presence of Nipah virus, sources said the health minister has rushed to Kozhikode Sunday morning to take stock of the situation.



The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

(PTI inputs)

