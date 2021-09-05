Kerala: 12-Year-Old Dies Due To Suspected Nipah Virus Infection

Also read
A 12-year-old boy died in Kerala's Kozhikode district due to suspected Nipah virus infection, local media reported.
The boy was admitted to a hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode with symptoms similar to those of Nipah virus infection, health department sources said Saturday.
The state government held a high-level meeting of health officials late Saturday night following the information about the suspected Nipah infection, a health department source said.
Although the state government has not yet officially announced the presence of Nipah virus, sources said the health minister has rushed to Kozhikode Sunday morning to take stock of the situation.
The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.
(PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Live Streaming of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI In India
SL Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan Ton, Tabraiz Shamsi Fifer Demolish Sri Lanka, South Africa Level Series 1-1 - Highlights
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test, Day 3: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; India Lead England By 171 Runs - Highlights
Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning To Get Married This Year: Reports
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely