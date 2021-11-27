Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Kejriwal To PM Modi: Stop Flights From Countries Hit By New Covid Variant Omicron

In a tweet, Delhi CM emphasized that the country had 'recovered' from the Covid-19 pandemic with 'great difficulty' and thus requested PM Modi to stop the flights to prevent further transmission.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

2021-11-27T12:29:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:29 pm

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries which are affected by the new variant of  coronavirus Omicron, which has been declared as the 'variant of concern' by World Health Organization (WHO).

In a tweet, he emphasised that the country had "recovered" from the Covid-19 pandemic with "great difficulty".

"I urge Hon'ble PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We shud do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India," Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to chair an important meeting on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials on Saturday, official sources said earlier in the day.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the Union health ministry.

The Centre on Thursday had asked all states and Union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new Covid-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of threat of a new Covid-19 variant from African countries, Kejriwal had said on Friday.

"In view of the threat from a new Covid-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to the DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family," Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.  

The new variant of Covid-19, feared to have a high amount of spike mutations unseen before, has been detected in South Africa, with authorities there confirming 22 positive cases associated with it on Thursday.

(With PTI Inputs)

