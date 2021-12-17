Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Kejriwal To Launch AAP's UP Poll Campaign From Lucknow On Jan 2

Singh said if the AAP is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will give Rs 5,000 per month to the 34 lakh unemployed people registered with the state employment exchange.

Kejriwal To Launch AAP's UP Poll Campaign From Lucknow On Jan 2
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi. | PTI Photo

Trending

Kejriwal To Launch AAP's UP Poll Campaign From Lucknow On Jan 2
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T22:03:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:03 pm

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at a rally here on January 2, party spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Thursday.

He said the rally will create an atmosphere for political discussion on important issues like employment. Earlier, Kejriwal's rally was to be held on November 28 but was postponed amid talk of a pre-poll alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party. 

Singh told reporters that Kejriwal will address a grand rally in Lucknow on January 2 to launch the AAP's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "During this rally, he (Kejriwal) will make important announcements for 34 lakh registered unemployed people in the state," he said.

Related Stories

Karnataka Cong Leader's 'Enjoy Rape' Remark: 10 Times Politicians Shocked Us With Sexism

Singh said if the AAP is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will give Rs 5,000 per month to the 34 lakh unemployed people registered with the state employment exchange. "An annual expenditure of Rs 20,400 crore will be incurred on this and taking it out from a budget of Rs 550 lakh crore is not an impossible task. Only the AAP will fulfil this dream," he said. According to AAP sources, the party has decided to go it alone in the state assembly polls to be held early next year.

On Union Minister Ajay Mishra losing his cool at reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, Singh said he is the Minister of State for Home Affairs and is threatening journalists like goons. "The entire country saw this incident but it had no effect on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. But due to this incident, India's image is being maligned all over the world," he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Mishra called reporters "thieves" and lunged at one of them when they questioned him on the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri for which his son is among the accused. A memorandum submitted by reporters also accused the minister of scuffling with them and snatching the mobile phone of one of them. The confrontation took place at a government health centre, 15 kilometres from the Lakhimpur Kheri district headquarters, where Mishra had gone to inaugurate an oxygen plant. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal Lucknow AAP Government AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Employment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Ashutosh Sharma / There is a rising chorus against Mishra with multiple voices demanding his resignation in view of the Lakimpur Kheri incident.

Advertisement