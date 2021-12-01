Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Karnataka Chief Minister To Discuss Administration Of Booster Dose Of COVID Vaccine With Union Health Minister

Speaking to reporters, he said he will get to know from the Union Minister the scientific developments on administering the booster dose and the Centre's take or recommendation in this connection.

Karnataka Chief Minister To Discuss Administration Of Booster Dose Of COVID Vaccine With Union Health Minister
| PTI Photo

Trending

Karnataka Chief Minister To Discuss Administration Of Booster Dose Of COVID Vaccine With Union Health Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T11:31:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:31 am

On Wednesday, amid fresh concerns of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai  said the state government intends to administer booster doses of vaccine to health and front line workers and he will discuss it with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

He said no decisions have been taken regarding restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, and there is no need for "unnecessary worry" on lockdown like measures, when social and economic activities are slowly picking up "I'm going to Delhi on December 2 during which I will be meeting the Union Health Minister, I will discuss with him administration of booster dose to health and front line workers who had taken first and subsequently the second dose of vaccine about six to seven months back," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said he will get to know from the Union Minister the scientific developments on administering the booster dose and the Centre's take or recommendation in this connection. "We have already discussed with experts in the COVID task force administration of booster or third dose to health and front line workers, and the opinion is that- it should be administered especially to health workers, so I will discuss it," he added.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

There have been fresh concerns over COVID, following the new clusters emerging in the state and threats of new variant 'Omicron' looming large. Ruling out making vaccination compulsory or attaching any government facilities or schemes with it, the Chief Minister said, "Rather than making it compulsory, we will intensify the campaign regarding vaccination."
He said strict vigil is being maintained along the borders, especially with Kerala, aimed at controlling further spread of the virus from there.

Noting that about 2,500 foreign travelers arrive in the state through Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports every day, he said all those coming in, will be tested on arrival and will have to undergo seven days home quarantine despite testing negative, aimed at controlling the spread of virus.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

On a sample of one of the two persons who arrived in Bengaluru recently from South Africa, which is said to be different from the existing Delta variant, he said, " It has been sent to National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) for further analysis, remaining passengers have tested for Delta variant."

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka COVID 19 Delta Variant Covid Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID- 19 India Booster Dose Frontline Workers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement