11 September 2017

Ramachandra Guha Issued Notice Over His Statement Against BJP On Gauri Lankesh Murder

Guha has been accused of levelling direct allegations against BJP.
2017-09-11T18:58:54+0530

Eminent writer and historian Ramchandra Guha has received a legal notice from Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha over his statement on senior journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder, in an interview, reported ANI.

Guha has been accused of levelling direct allegations against BJP.

After the murder of Lankesh, Guha had said: "It was likely that Gauri's murderers came from the same Sangh Parivar from which the murderers of [Govind] Pansare, [Narendra] Dabholkar and [MM] Kalburgi came."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka BJP chief, B S Yeddyurappa asked Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to furnish evidence to back his allegations that RSS was behind the killing of Lankesh.

B S Yeddyurappa said, “If Rahul Gandhi has any proof to prove his allegations, he should furnish it.”

BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also attacked Gandhi on September 8 for holding the right-wing and RSS ideology responsible for the killing of the 55-year- old journalist.

“The BJP would like to ask the chief minister of Karnataka that in the light of the unilateral malafide comment of Rahul Gandhi, should we expect a fair investigation by the SIT,” he had asked.

The state government has formed a SIT to probe the killing.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Ramachandra Guha BJP Law & Legal National News Analysis

