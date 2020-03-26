Karan Johar Launches The Badshah's Genda Phool

The king of chartbuster songs-Badshah is back with a brand new song-Genda Phool, featuring super gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez and Payal Dev on lead vocals. Genda Phool is a steamy track which has has a distinct folk melody fused with urban sounds. Genda Phool potentially marks a new era for Badshah.

Karan Johar, renowned producer and dear friend of the artist launched the much-awaited song today on his social media saying" Here is is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! ENJOY



Badshah who has delivered a maximum number of hits with Sony Music India with songs like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, Mercy, Paagal and many more is collaborating again with the label for yet another megahit. While the song has a twist of folk, heads of International platforms view this as a game-changer for the artist, as he will be taking the Indian music globally. Says Badshah," Genda Phool has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I have always wanted to create music that is relatable across the globe, I hope everybody enjoys the song."

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, Starring Badshah & Jacqueline Fernandez, the song is available on all music platforms.