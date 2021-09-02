Juris Bruvers: How To Succeed As An Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs are those who have mastered the art of developing companies from nothing and turned them into profitable businesses and products. But many feel it's something they can't learn, which Juris believes is not valid.

So here are a few pieces of advice from Juris Bruvers, a social media influencer and entrepreneur, to help you succeed.

Don't fear risk

An entrepreneur must apply their mindset towards achieving a goal.

Juris shared that those with a growth mindset believe that failure is something you can learn from, and you must use it to strive for greatness no matter the obstacle. You have to go through hard work to achieve your goals, and you should celebrate when you make them

Know who you are as a person

Before you take the step to become an entrepreneur, you have to look at yourself. What are your strengths and weaknesses? What drives you? What are your hobbies? Do you enjoy reading? Work must be orientated around your passion.

Identify your passion

Passion is the foundation of any successful thing you do. However, if you're passionate about being a business owner, Juris reminds you that it is crucial to remain productive. Develop a mindset that acknowledges that you must succeed in providing quality products, stand out from the rest and work more than the rest.

Recognize your gifts and talents.

Being talented and capable does not mean you will be successful in life. Many entrepreneurs are good at what they do but are underqualified in areas that require different skills or education. Be honest with yourself about what you do well and what you need to learn more about. According to Juris, you must seek mentors from your niche and learn from their success for additional knowledge and strategies to grow your business.

Hard work drives success

No way can anyone become a successful entrepreneur without putting in the time, energy, and effort. ''Many new small business owners fail to recognize that hard work and consistency are critical to their success,'' says Bruvers. It takes dedication and hard work to make a profit in a small business. It takes determination and motivation to be persistent in the pursuit of your goals.

Juris Bruvers: How to promote yourself on social media

As an influencer, Juris Bruvers knows a few tricks about launching a new project or business or working to grow your existing enterprise, and social media branding should be central to your strategy.

Just about everyone you could hope to snag as a customer is already using social; so, why aren't you using it, too?

Juris states: ''A stellar social media presence takes a lot more than setting up a few profiles and waiting for new customers to find them.''

Please don't waste this prime opportunity to engage with your audience and convert them into loyal brand enthusiasts. Instead, use magnetic social media branding techniques to cut through the noise, drive more leads, and outshine your competitors

Less is more

Stop thinking that the amount of stuff you post is the only thing that matters. Yeah, you have got to post regularly to keep your audience. But two or three times a week, even two or three times a month, will cover that for you. According to Bruvers, rather than flood people's timelines with your projects all the time, post at the best times when people will be looking. Lunchtimes and early evenings are the classics.

Share on the right platform

With so many social media sites constantly sprouting up and vying for attention, it can be hard to keep up. Having accounts on various sites can be advantageous for fostering innovation and staying creative. But it can also be difficult to choose which platform to post your content to. To reiterate, since different sites serve different purposes and audiences, it's crucial to familiarize yourself with the major social media platforms your target audience uses. Bruvers implies that to avoid redundancy and simply "dumping" content across all channels. Concentrate on the platforms where you have the highest chance to engage with your audience.

Create share-worthy content

Social media branding success means getting more people to know and love your brand.

Bruvers shared, ''Creating share-worthy content is one of the best ways to make that happen. If people know they will always find something they want to share when they drop by your page, they will keep coming back.''

Fantastic content works for you in multiple ways. It drives traffic from potential leads while establishing your authority in a given niche, both among customers and other professionals.

The engagement it brings gives you deep insights into your niche as well as your audience. Nowadays, small businesses can kill it for very little money — thanks to social media.

There you have it. Some tips from a professional to get you started on expanding your viewer base on social media. Now, get out there and start branding! Don't forget: when you want to amp up your brand and make it look perfect, a professional designer can help you take your social profiles up a few notches.

