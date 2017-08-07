J&K: 5 Militants Killed By Security Forces In Machil Sector, Major Infiltration Bid Foiled

The army has foiled a major infiltration bid in Machil sector in North Kashmir, more than 110 kms from Srinagar, by killing five militants.

"Five weapons were also recovered in the operation", a spokesman said, adding that the operation was on.

Earlier in the day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terrorist Umer of Abu Ismail group was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Samboora area of the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

Role of Umer in different crimes committed by Abu Ismail group is being ascertained.

One AK 47 rifle has been recovered from the encounter site.

Awantipora Police, 50 RR and CRPF jointly participated in the encounter.

In wake of the gunfight, authorities blocked the internet services in Pulwama as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the district.

This happened a day after the Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed Lashkar’s involvement in the Amarnath Yatra attack and arrested three people in connection with the case.

Details are awaited...