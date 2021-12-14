Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Jammu And Kashmir: Militant Killed In Surankote Poonch Encounter

Jammu-Kashmir: The security forces have killed one militant in the ongoing encounter in Surankote area of Poonch. The operation, officials said turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Jammu And Kashmir: Militant Killed In Surankote Poonch Encounter
Security forces killed one militant in Poonch encounter.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Jammu And Kashmir: Militant Killed In Surankote Poonch Encounter
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T11:45:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 11:45 am

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, killing one of the ultras, the officials said.

The gunbattle was going on at the time of filing the report and further details are awaited.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

An Army official said the body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved from the encounter site.

Tags

PTI Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Poonch District Encounters Militant Killed Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Rakhi Bose / Even as research regarding the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, Omicron, continues, there has been a growing chorus for booster shots.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Advertisement