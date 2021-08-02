August 02, 2021
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will represent India in Iran where representatives of various countries have been invited.

Outlook Web Desk 02 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:21 pm
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to represent India in swearing-in ceremony of Iran President. (File photo)
Following his meeting last month with newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is now likely to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled on August 5 in Tehran.

Raisi, considered close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won the presidential election in June by a landslide.

India has already accepted an invitation by Iran for the event, which is likely to be attended by leaders and representatives of a number of countries.

Last month, the external affairs minister called on President-elect Raisi during a stopover at the Iranian capital on his way to Russia.

Jaishankar also held extensive talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran covering a range of key issues including the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

His visit to Iran coincided with Iran's hosting of an intra-Afghan dialogue in the country.

"External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is scheduled to pay a brief visit to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Raisi," said one of the persons cited above.

Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region.

The two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent last month, Jaishankar projected Iran's Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.

(With PTI inputs)

