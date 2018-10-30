Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Now Available At CSD Outlets

ning lights (DRLs), LED taillamps, cruise control, a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and more.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel with a power output of 134PS and 320Nm of peak torque. It also gets shift-on-the-fly 4WD with a 5-speed manual transmission. The standard variant of the D-Max V-Cross at regular dealers is available at a price of Rs 14.82 lakh while the new High variant is priced at Rs 16.32 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle, ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross now available at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets

V-Cross (Standard variant) will be available at an exclusive price package for armed forces personnel

25 October 2018, New Delhi: Lifestyle and Adventure Pick-up, ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross, is now available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) at an exclusive price for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. Currently, the standard variant of the V-Cross will be sold at the CSD outlets across the country.

The ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross is India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle, catering to those SUV buyers who seek adventure and want to stand out among their peers. The V-Cross comes with a highly capable 4WD, modern SUV features and a large deck. Awarded as the ‘Lifestyle Vehicle of the Year’ by BBC TopGear and CNBC-TV18 Overdrive magazines, the V-Cross has carved a niche in the Indian utility vehicle space.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely pleased to sell the V-Cross at CSD outlets to meet the expectations and growing need expressed by the armed forces & their families. This tie-up with CSD gives us an opportunity to serve them with their preferred choice of vehicle that complements their lifestyle.”

The V-Cross is available in exciting colour options – Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White. Customers can visit the nearest CSD outlet for further information and booking.

