Fittingly, the two most successful teams -- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday at Hyderabad.

LIVE SCORECARD || LIVE BLOG

The two teams finished at the top of the table, with Rohit Sharma-led MI beating MS Dhoni's CSK beating to the pole by virtue of better net run rate.

But other teams played their part in making the 60-match season a grand affair, justifying its claim to the world's most prestigious T20 cricket league tag.

Ahead of the blockbuster season finale, here's a look a quick look at how other teams performed:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Won five after losing the first six matches. That's a commendable job from Virat Kohli & Co. They even remained in contention for the playoffs, until a no-result crashed their belated party. They promised to come back stronger, as usual. Finished last.

2. Rajasthan Royals (RR): They tried with two captains. But no captain will be happy to lose the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Five wins and that no result against RCB were not enough. They finished second last, thanks to a better run-rate.

3. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Blew hot and cold. After a good start to a season with skipper Ravichandran Ashwin leading from the front, they failed to keep the momentum. Two many changes and paid the price. Six wins and finished sixth.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): One of the most consistent teams failed to keep it together despite Andre Russell playing a never before seen brand of cricket. Knocked out on the final day of league engagement by Mumbai Indians (MI). Finished fifth with six wins.

5. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): Lucky and unlucky. Lost David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the most inopportune moment, then MI helped them by beating KKR. But lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator. They were one of the three teams to finish the league competition on 12 points. Finished fourth.

6. Delhi Capitals: Promising season for a young team, but their own inexperienced compromised the campaign. Finished third.