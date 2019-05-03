Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Here are the live updates and live cricket score of KXIP Vs KKR IPL match from Mohali.

5:10 PM IST: Likely XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna

4:47 PM IST: With four half-centuries in 11 innings, veteran Gayle has done his bit for the team. But, tonight is the night. Up against Russell, the Universe Boss will be eager for some hittings.

Then what about Russell. 351 of his 486 runs have come in the last four overs, between 16 to 20. Now, batting at the top of the order, he will dictate. Remember, what he did last time these two teams met. 48 off 17 balls.

4: 41 PM IST: It will be Chris Gayle vs Andre Russell!

Both the Jamaicans are six-hitting machines and are the only two players who have hit 50+ maximums in an IPL edition with Russell emulating Gayle's feat in the ongoing tournament.

4:30 PM IST: Meanwhile, injured Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada was earlier today ruled of the rest of the IPL after South Africa decided to call the pacer back as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup. He's the leading wicket-taker this season with 25 wickets from 12 matches.

4:00 PM IST: Here's your compulsory read on various qualification scenarios.

2:30 PM IST: It's battleground Mohali for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. After Mumbai Indians' (MI) victory over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match, there is only one playoff spot left, and all four teams - KXIP, KKR, SRH and Rajasthan Royals (RR) -- still in the hunt, it's blink and miss time.

KXIP and KKR are languishing at the bottom half of the table. Both the teams have 10 points from 12 matches but the KKR are placed a rung above KXIP at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate.

Although KKR returned to winning ways against MI in their last game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side needs to register victories in their final two games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the play-off.

KXIP are on a three-match losing streak, and their situation is worse than KKR as R Ashwin-led side has a negative net run rate.

